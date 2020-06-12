You are here

Hong Kong, China governments reject UK ‘interference’ and ‘biased’ criticism

Pro-democracy protesters hold banners as they march during a lunchtime demonstration at the Pacific Place mall in Hong Kong on June 12, 2020. (Reuters)
Reuters

  • Britain: proposed legislation a violation of China’s international obligations and a breach of the ‘one country, two systems’
HONG KONG: The Hong Kong government and China’s foreign ministry branch in the city hit back on Friday at a report by Britain criticizing Beijing’s plans for national security legislation, saying it was “biased” and intervened in internal affairs.
The British government said the proposed legislation was a clear violation of China’s international obligations and a breach of the “one country, two systems” formula that has governed the former British colony since its handover in 1997.
British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said a solution to the year-long unrest in the Chinese-ruled city, which has been marked by sometimes violent clashes between protesters and police, must come from Hong Kong, not from Beijing.
The Commissioner of China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Hong Kong said Britain “seriously trampled on the principles of international law including non-interference in other countries’ internal affairs.”
In a typically strongly-worded statement, it told Britain “Hong Kong returned 23 years ago” and that it should stop “distorting facts” as it had no sovereignty or power of supervision over the territory.
Hong Kong’s government said it firmly opposed the “inaccurate and biased remarks.”
Local and Beijing authorities have insisted the legislation will focus on small numbers of “troublemakers” who pose a national security threat and will not curb freedoms or hurt investors.
The exchange over the legislation, expected to be implemented by September, came as Hong Kong marked the anniversary of a major turning point in the city’s pro-democracy movement.
On June 12 last year, police fired tear gas and rubber bullets at protesters rallying against a proposed bill that would have allowed extraditions to mainland China.
It was the first such response from police, who have argued the use of “minimum” force was necessary to restore law and order, a move that radicalized many moderates in Hong Kong.
While the bill was later withdrawn, the movement evolved into broader appeals for democracy amid fears Beijing was tightening its grip.
Rallies marking last year’s pivotal moments are planned for later on Friday. Police urged people not to gather, citing illegal assembly laws and coronavirus risks, saying it “will not tolerate any illegal or violent behavior.”
In Taipei, the capital of democratically-ruled, Chinese-claimed Taiwan, dozens of people rallied in solidarity, chanting “Free Hong Kong. Revolution now.”
A student group and several labor unions postponed this Sunday’s vote on whether to hold a wide-scale strike to June 20, citing a storm forecast.
China’s Hong Kong Liaison Office, which serves as a platform for Beijing to project its influence in the city, said schools should “immediately discourage” such activity. It blamed political groups “with ulterior motives” for “shocking chaos in Hong Kong education.”
Students have played a major role in the protests, culminating in the occupation of a university campus, which led to a weeks-long standoff with the police in some of last year’s most violent scenes.
The liaison office added that “on the issue of cultivating qualified nationals and emphasizing national feelings, there is only ‘one country’ and no ‘two systems’.”
The student group responded, saying it would not “concede to bullying.”
Diplomats, lawyers and business leaders fear national security motives will be used to curb academic, media and other freedoms in Hong Kong.

Philippine activists protest anti-terror law despite threats

  • The Anti-Terror Act allows the detention of suspects for up to 24 days without charge
  • The Philippine government is facing a chaotic mix of issues linked to the coronavirus pandemic
MANILA, Philippines: Hundreds of activists in the Philippine capital staged protests Friday against a proposed anti-terror law they say could be used to quash dissent, ignoring police threats that they could be arrested for violating coronavirus restrictions against large public gatherings.
The Anti-Terror Act, which Congress has sent to President Rodrigo Duterte to sign into law, allows the detention of suspects for up to 24 days without charge and empowers a government anti-terrorism council to designate suspects or groups as suspected terrorists who could then be subjected to arrests and surveillance.
Military officials have cited the continuing threat of terrorism, including from Abu Sayyaf militants, as reasons the law is needed.
Opponents say the legislation violates the constitution, which restricts detention beyond three days without specific charges, and could be misused to target government critics.
“They should not fool us into believing that this terror bill is for terrorists because it’s meant for all of us who are protesting and dissenting,” said Neri Colmenares, a former member of the House of Representatives who took part in a protest near the University of the Philippines despite police checkpoints set up to prevent massing on the sprawling campus.
The growing opposition to the legislation comes as the Philippine government already faces a chaotic mix of issues linked to the coronavirus pandemic, including a looming recession, record-high unemployment and widespread complaints over delays in the delivery of aid to millions of poor people.
At another protest about 300 workers wearing protective masks carried signs while traveling in a 50-car convoy from a democracy monument to the Commission on Human Rights.
“The government has mishandled everything from the pandemic to the economy,” labor leader Josua Mata said. “Now it’s using health restrictions as a flimsy cover to prevent the people from protesting.”
There were no immediate reports of arrests or violence at the protests, which were held as the Philippines marked its independence from Spanish colonial rule in 1898.
Opposition to the law has been mounting, with Catholic bishops saying the definition of terrorism under the legislation is so broad it could threaten legitimate dissent and civil liberties. The Integrated Bar of the Philippines, the largest group of lawyers in the country, and UN rights officials have also expressed concern along with nationalist groups and media watchdogs.
Once signed into law by Duterte, the legislation would replace a 2007 anti-terror law called the Human Security Act that has been rarely used, largely because law enforcers can be fined 500,000 pesos ($9,800) for each day they wrongfully detain a terrorism suspect.
Lawmakers removed such safeguards in the new legislation, which increases the number of days that suspects can be detained without warrants from three to 24.
Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana and other security officials have played down fears the law could be misused, saying the legislation contains adequate penalties for abuse and won’t be used against government opponents.
The proposed legislation states that terrorism excludes “advocacy, protest, dissent, stoppage of work, industrial or mass action and other similar exercises of civil and political rights.”
Military officials back the law.
For years, government troops have been battling Abu Sayyaf militants who have been listed as terrorists by both the United States and the Philippines for ransom kidnappings, beheadings and bombings in the restive south.
In 2017, hundreds of militants affiliated with the Daesh group laid siege to Marawi city in the south. Troops quelled the siege after five months in a massive offensive that left more than 1,000 people dead, mostly militants, and the mosque-studded city in ruins.

