Saudi oil market share set to hit highest since 1980s – J.P. Morgan

Saudi Arabia’s market share is set to grow from 11.6 percent in 2020 to 15 percent by 2025. Above, Saudi Aramco’s Abqaiq oil processing plant. (AFP file photo)
Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters

Saudi oil market share set to hit highest since 1980s – J.P. Morgan

  • Investment in production elsewhere dries up in the wake of the coronavirus crisis
  • Saudi Arabia’s market share is set to grow from 11.6 percent in 2020 to 15 percent by 2025
Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Saudi Arabia’s share of the oil market is set to rise this decade to its highest since the 1980s as investment in production elsewhere dries up in the wake of the coronavirus crisis, J.P. Morgan said in a report.
Oil prices have plunged more than 40 percent this year after an unprecedented collapse in demand, prompting oil and gas companies to announce spending cuts that will total $625 million by the end of the decade, according to the Wall Street bank.
The investment crunch will lead to a loss of output that is set to push benchmark Brent oil prices to $60 a barrel within two years, J.P. Morgan analyst Christyan Malek said.
Brent fell as low as $16 a barrel in April as the pandemic forced economies around the world to lock down and it is currently trading near $40 a barrel.
The US bank expects global oil demand to average 91 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2020, 9 million lower than earlier estimates, with consumption only recovering to pre-pandemic levels of 100 million bpd in November 2021.
But changes in consumption patterns will lead to a permanent demand loss of 3 million bpd this decade compared with previous forecasts, J.P. Morgan forecasts.
Oil supply, meanwhile, is set to fall by 5 million bpd due to a lack of investment in new output and the closure of some fields. With the lowest production costs and biggest capacity, Saudi Arabia is best placed to take up the slack, the bank said.
“Saudi Arabia will come out on top in the fight for market share as non-OPEC and US production fades,” Malek said.
US shale oil production, which grew sharply throughout the 2010s, will barely rise this decade, climbing only to 11 million bpd by 2030 from 10.9 million this year, the bank forecast.
Before the slide in oil prices, shale output was expected to reach 17 million bpd by the end of this decade.
As a result, J.P. Morgan expects members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting countries (OPEC) to fill the supply gap, once oil prices reach $60 a barrel, which is the price OPEC countries need on average to balance their budgets.
While OPEC’s market share fell from a peak of 39 percent of total oil supply in 2016 to 33 percent in 2020-21, the bank expects the group to regain a market share of about 40 percent by 2025.
Saudi Arabia’s market share is set to grow from 11.6 percent in 2020 to 15 percent over the period, a level not seen since the 1980s, Malek said.

Topics: Oil energy Markets Saudi Arabia

UK economy shrinks a fifth on coronavirus lockdown

Updated 47 min 41 sec ago
AFP

UK economy shrinks a fifth on coronavirus lockdown

  • GDP nosedived by a record 20.4 percent in April after a 5.8-percent contraction in March
  • Pandemic had a ‘significant and wide-ranging negative impact’ on British businesses
Updated 47 min 41 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: Britain’s economy shrank by a fifth in size during April as the coronavirus lockdown shuttered factories, offices and shops, official data showed Friday, stoking concerns over a painful recession.
Gross domestic product nosedived by a record 20.4 percent after a 5.8-percent contraction in March, the Office for National Statistics said.
Taken together, the slump over March and April was three times worse than during the global financial crisis of more than a decade ago, the ONS added.
The dire data capped a week of bad news for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who faces increasing criticism over his handling of the deadly COVID-19 outbreak as Britain’s death toll surpassed 40,000 people to reach the second highest in the world.
The UK government imposed a lockdown on March 23 — later than many other virus-hit nations — to halt the spread of COVID-19.
It has also backed up employee wages in a costly furlough jobs retention scheme, while the Bank of England (BoE) has injected enormous amounts of liquidity and slashed interest rates to a record-low 0.1 percent.
“The economy has experienced a significant shock since the start of the coronavirus pandemic,” the ONS said Friday.
“GDP has fallen dramatically, with record broad-based falls in output for production, services and construction,” it added in a statement.
The UK economy shrunk by 2.0 percent in the first quarter, and another contraction in the current second quarter, or April-June period, would put it in recession.
Analysts say a recession is likely already underway because of the staggering impact of the virus lockdown and despite Britain gradually easing stay-at-home restrictions.
“The UK is clearly in deep recession — GDP contracted 2.0 percent in the first quarter and it looks likely to contract at least 15 percent in the second,” EY economist Howard Archer told AFP.
“However, April highly likely marked the low point for the economy and activity appears to have edged up in May as there was some easing of restrictions in England.”
The ONS said pubs, education, health and car sales were hardest hit areas.
The economy meanwhile shrank by 10.4 percent in the three months to the end of April.
The OECD this week predicted the UK economy was on course to shrink by more than 11 percent in 2020 because of COVID-19.
The Bank of England has warned that the economic paralysis could lead to Britain’s worst recession in centuries amid a broader global economic downturn.
Jonathan Athow, ONS deputy national statistician, described the 20-percent slump as “unprecedented.”
“April’s fall in GDP is the biggest the UK has ever seen, more than three times larger than last month and almost ten times larger than the steepest pre-COVID-19 fall,” said Athow.
“In April, the economy was around 25 percent smaller than in February.”
The pandemic, which has blighted economies worldwide, had a “significant and wide-ranging negative impact” on British businesses.
The data comes as Britain presses ahead with its lockdown easing plans.
Non-essential shops and services, as well as zoos, wildlife parks and drive-in cinemas can open from Monday, and individual attendance will be allowed at places of worship.
However, restrictions have not yet been lifted on pubs, bars, restaurants and other leisure facilities.
“April 2020 has experienced sharper falls than March as the negative impacts of social distancing and ‘lockdown’ have led to a significant fall in consumer demand and business and factory closures, as well as supply chain disruptions,” the ONS said.
The UK economy could shrink by as much as 35 percent in the second quarter according to a recent forecast from UK fiscal watchdog the Office for Budget Responsibility.

Topics: Coronavirus UK economy Britain

