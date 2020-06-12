You are here

  • Home
  • Iran asks French experts to read black boxes of downed jet

Iran asks French experts to read black boxes of downed jet

(File/AFP)
Updated 1 min 52 sec ago

Iran asks French experts to read black boxes of downed jet

Updated 1 min 52 sec ago

TEHRAN: Iranian investigators have asked France’s BEA air accident agency to read black boxes from a downed Ukrainian jetliner, Iran’s envoy to the United Nations aviation agency said.
The Ukraine International Airlines flight was shot down on Jan. 8 by an Iranian ground-to-air missile, killing 176 people in what Tehran termed a “disastrous mistake” at a time of heightened tensions with the United States.
The fate of the cockpit voice and data ‘black-box’ recorders has been the subject of an international standoff eclipsed by the coronavirus crisis, which Iran says has also contributed to delays in a probe by Iran’s Air Accident Investigation Board.
Progress was discussed at a council meeting of the UN’s International Civil Aviation Organization on Wednesday.
“Iran’s AAIB recently made a request to the BEA that the recorders should be taken by Iran to the BEA’s premises in France to be read in the presence of representatives of other involved countries and ICAO, if the BEA is in a position to accommodate this,” Farhad Parvaresh, Iran’s representative to the UN agency, told Reuters by telephone.
The BEA said it had not formally received the request and remained in discussions with Iran, Canada and Ukraine on any involvement it may have. Canada had 57 citizens on board.
Iran has accused the United States, which built the Boeing 737-800, of refusing to provide software to decipher the recorders, while Canada and Ukraine have accused Tehran of dragging its feet over the probe.
Sources said earlier this week that Iran had told ICAO it would take the recorders to Paris once countries involved in the probe agreed.
Iran had earlier said it would send them to Ukraine.
Canada this week called on Iran to allow the recorders to be downloaded in a suitable facility as soon as possible.
The BEA last month read black-box data from a Pakistan-operated Airbus that crashed in Karachi on May 22. Pakistani investigators are expected to issue a preliminary report soon.

Calls grow for Iranians to wear masks to stop virus

Updated 12 min 26 sec ago
AFP

Calls grow for Iranians to wear masks to stop virus

  • Officials have repeatedly urged Iranians to wear masks on public transport
  • There has been skepticism at home and abroad about Iran’s official figures
Updated 12 min 26 sec ago
AFP
TEHRAN: Iran reported 75 deaths and more than 2,000 new cases of novel coronavirus on Friday as calls mounted for all people to wear masks in public.
“The spread of coronavirus in society has reached such a level that the use of masks is necessary for everyone,” said Ghassem Janbabaee, a deputy health minister.
“Continuing to neglect health protocols can lead to further outbreaks and recurrences in the near future,” he said, quoted late Thursday on the ministry’s website.
Officials have repeatedly urged Iranians to wear masks on public transport, including on Tehran’s underground train network where a large number of commuters still opt to travel without them.
Semi-official news agency ISNA on Friday published a series of pictures showing people in public without masks in the hard-hit southwestern province of Khuzestan.
Health ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said 2,369 new infections in the past 24 hours took the total to 182,545.
She said 75 new deaths brought the overall toll to 8,659.
There has been skepticism at home and abroad about Iran’s official figures, with concerns the real toll could be much higher.
Iran reported its first COVID-19 cases on February 19 — two deaths in the Shiite holy city of Qom.
The government has struggled to contain what quickly became the Middle East’s deadliest coronavirus outbreak.
Since April, however, it has gradually lifted health protocols in order to reopen its sanctions-hit economy.
That has coincided with a fresh surge in cases, which the government denies amounts to a second wave, saying they are due to increased testing.

Latest updates

Iran asks French experts to read black boxes of downed jet
French Muslims asked to postpone their Hajj
Calls grow for Iranians to wear masks to stop virus
Dubai reopens pools, lifts ban on water sports activities
Airlines launch legal action against UK over quarantine

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.