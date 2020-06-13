What We Are Reading Today: Spiders of the World

You are here

Author: Norman I. Platnick

Spiders are among the most versatile creatures on the planet, inhabiting six of the seven continents and thriving in environments ranging from deserts and rain forests to Arctic tundra and cities.
Spiders of the World is a captivating look at these wondrously adaptable and endlessly intriguing arachnids, written by six of the world’s leading experts on spiders, says a review on the Princeton University Press website.
This stunningly illustrated natural history features a wealth of spectacular color photos and covers a breathtaking array of spider species from around the globe, describing their behaviors, characteristics, and remarkable evolutionary adaptations.
An incisive and engaging introduction provides an invaluable overview of the world’s spiders, and is followed by in-depth profiles spanning more than 100 spider families and presented taxonomically.
Each profile is organized phylogenetically and includes beautiful photography to illustrate various species within the family. There are also distribution maps, tables of essential facts, and commentaries highlighting diverse aspects of spider biology.

What We Are Reading Today: The Selected Letters of Nikos Kazantzakis 

Updated 12 June 2020
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Selected Letters of Nikos Kazantzakis 

Updated 12 June 2020
Arab News

Edited and translated by Peter Bien 

***

The life of Nikos Kazantzakis—the author of Zorba the Greek and The Last Temptation of Christ—was as colorful and eventful as his fiction. And nowhere is his life revealed more fully or surprisingly than in his letters. Edited and translated by Kazantzakis scholar Peter Bien, this is the most comprehensive selection of Kazantzakis’s letters in any language.

One of the most important Greek writers of the 20th century, Kazantzakis (1883–1957) participated in or witnessed some of the most extraordinary events of his times, including both world wars and the Spanish and Greek civil wars. 

As a foreign correspondent, an official in several Greek governments, and a political and artistic exile, he led a relentlessly nomadic existence, living in France, Czechoslovakia, Austria, Germany, Italy, Spain, the Soviet Union, and England. He visited the Versailles Peace Conference, attended the 10th-anniversary celebration of the Bolshevik Revolution, interviewed Mussolini and Franco, and briefly served as a Greek Cabinet minister—all the while producing a stream of novels, poems, plays, travel writing, autobiography, and translations.

The letters collected here touch on almost every aspect of Kazantzakis’s rich and tumultuous life, and show the genius of a man who was deeply attuned to the artistic, intellectual, and political events of his times.

