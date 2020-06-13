You are here

English Premier League becomes 'a political football'

Aston Villa’s Mbwana Samatta. The club will play against Sheffield United on Wednesday, amid the coronavirus outbreak in Britain. (Reuters/File)
AFP

  • The scheme, designed to protect jobs once lockdowns are lifted, has seen the government cover the cost of 80 percent of wages up to a maximum of 2,500 ($3,100) a month per employee
LONDON: The green light for the Premier League’s return owes much to a political will for the national game to lift spirits in the country hardest hit by coronavirus in Europe.
Suspected and confirmed deaths from coronavirus in Britain passed 50,000 according to analysis from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) this week.
Restrictions on personal freedoms remain in place, while plans to reopen schools to all pupils in England have been shelved until September.
Yet, on Wednesday, Premier League stars will return to live action with the government reveling in its role to ensure 33 of the remaining 92 games of the season will be shown on free-to-air platforms.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson told parliament last month that the return of live sport to television “could provide a much-needed boost to national morale.”
On the day June 17 was set as the date for the Premier League’s return, Oliver Dowden, secretary of state for sport, said football had a “special place in our national life.”
However, the Premier League has not enjoyed such political backing throughout the course of the pandemic.
In the early weeks of April as clubs scrambled to respond to a sudden drop in revenue, Liverpool and Tottenham were among the top-flight teams that signaled their intent to use the government’s furlough scheme for nonplaying staff.
The scheme, designed to protect jobs once lockdowns are lifted, has seen the government cover the cost of 80 percent of wages up to a maximum of 2,500 ($3,100) a month per employee.
Yet, the sight of last season’s two Champions League finalists using tax payers’ money without cutting the wages of players provoked a furious reaction.
Conservative MP Julian Knight accused the Premier League of a “moral vacuum.”
At a daily news briefing at the height of the crisis, even Health Secretary Matt Hancock told Premier League players to “take a pay cut and play their part.”
Both clubs bowed to public pressure and quickly reversed their decision to use the scheme.
“When the furlough scheme and the discussions around player salaries and taking pay cuts arose, my feeling was that was opportunistic on the part of government and actually very cynical,” Prof. Simon Chadwick, director of Eurasian Sport at Emlyon business school told AFP.
“Within weeks the government had flipped again and suddenly this is important for national well-being, social cohesion and national identity, providing a diversion from the pandemic.
“This was the government using football to achieve its own ends, rather than of football itself, or fans and the population.”

Topics: English Premiere League

Seahawks coach says team interested in Kaepernick

Seahawks coach says team interested in Kaepernick

  • Kaepernick, 32, began kneeling during the pre-game US national anthems in 2016 to protest racial injustice and police violence against African-Americans
  • Interest in his situation has grown in recent weeks with the killing of George Floyd and the worldwide protests that followed
LOS ANGELES: Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll says he has been contacted about former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, hinting the player who began kneeling protests might have a future in the league.
Carroll told reporters Thursday that he regrets not signing Kaepernick when he met with the Seahawks in 2017 but indicated that someone seeks information about the former San Francisco 49ers star.
“I got a phone call today asking and inquiring about the situation,” Carroll said. “I know somebody is interested so we’ll see what happens with that.”
Kaepernick, 32, began kneeling during the pre-game US national anthems in 2016 to protest racial injustice and police violence against African-Americans.
He opted to become a free agent in early 2017 but found no teams interested in signing him.
US President Donald Trump made the kneeling protest a major issue in September 2017, saying any players who knelt during the anthem were “sons of bitches” who should be fired for disrespecting the flag and the US military.
Kaepernick settled a collusion grievance against the NFL with an undisclosed deal in February 2019 and Kaepernick staged a workout last November at which seven NFL teams had scouts in attendance.
Interest in his situation has grown in recent weeks with the killing of George Floyd and the worldwide protests that followed.
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell declared “Black Lives Matter” in a video last week and said Thursday the NFL is open to working with Kaepernick in battling systemic racism.
Kaepernick hasn’t played in the NFL since the 2016 campaign and would likely continue being an outspoken social justice advocate if he signs with a team while also working to restore his NFL skills.
Carroll said he didn’t sign Kaepernick when they spoke in 2017 because he saw him as a starting quarterback and the Seahawks had that job filled with Russell Wilson.
“We all held him in great regard as a player,” Carroll said. “I think we knew Kap as well as anybody could have known a player. Just because of the depth of the competition we had against him.
“We had great meetings... we spent half a day together. He was awesome.
“The fact that it didn’t work out for us, I figured he’d wind up starting somewhere for sure and it just didn’t happen. I regret that that didn’t happen in some fashion. I wish we had contributed to it because the guy deserved to play.”

Topics: Colin Kaepernick Pete Carroll Seattle Seahawks

