Luxury food industry turns sour amid virus lockdowns

Wagyu beef farmers are among the high-end food producers looking for other markets to counter the fall in demand in restaurant eating. (Shutterstock)
Updated 6 sec ago
Reuters

  • Wagyu beef, bluefin tuna and caviar are off the menu in shrinking economies
SINGAPORE: Global demand for premium foods such as wagyu beef, bluefin tuna and caviar has plunged with thousands of restaurants shuttered and many economies sliding into recession amid the coronavirus pandemic.

As lockdown measures to contain the outbreak hit global economies, the luxury food industry could be among the worst affected since it heavily relies on restaurants and top hotels for demand for items from caviar to champagne.
While some gourmet food producers are tapping consumers directly to stay afloat, others have been forced to cut output as some products have lost nearly half their value since the start of the year.
Jean-Marie Barillere, co- chairman of champagne pro- ducers’ lobby CIVC in France, said he hoped people would celebrate the easing of lockdown with a bottle of champagne, but expected a difficult end to the year. “This is really a period that looks like a war time,” he said.
Bookings data compiled by OpenTable, an online restaurant reservation service, showed a near 80 percent year-on-year decline in diners at restaurants in the US, UK, Germany, Canada, Australia, Ireland and Mexico this year.
People are also less likely to consume luxury foods when stuck at home in the middle of a health crisis and worried about their financial situation, or under clinical social distancing measures as eateries reopen.
“People will not want to taste a Chateau Petrus wine, a lobster or caviar under a bell jar,” said Michel Berthommier, managing director of Caviar Perlita in southwestern France. “If you force people to eat in these conditions they will prefer going to fast foods.”

FASTFACT

In Tokyo, the price of top quality wagyu beef cuts has fallen about 30 percent from a year earlier.

Premium foods was “one of the worst hit sectors worldwide,” said Ole Houe, director of advisory services at agriculture brokerage IKON Commodities in Sydney. He said he did not expect a prompt recovery given many countries were in recession.
Falling demand has already taken a toll on the prices of luxury items.  In Tokyo, the price of top quality wagyu beef cuts has fallen about 30 percent from a year earlier, bluefin tuna — considered the best in Japan — has dropped more than 40 percent over that period, while prices of the famed “Earl’s melons” from Shizuoka have slumped 30 percent.
Russia’s top sturgeon breeding company — Russian Caviar House — was offering a 30 percent discount for Beluga hybrid caviar.
“Spring and summer are always low seasons for the caviar market, but if we compare this period with previous years, the sales in Russia are down 50 percent,” said the firm’s owner Alexander Novikov.
In France, caviar prices languished near historic lows, champagne sales tumbled, while foie gras producers have had to cut output to prop up prices.
Cifog, a foie gras producers’ group, said restaurants account for 40 percent of total foie gras sales.
“Mid-March it felt like the sky had fallen on us,” said Florian Boucherie, who produces two tons of foie gras a year in France.
Oyster and razor clam fishermen from Cape Cod and other top fishing grounds have also had to curb catches as lockdowns upended global eating habits.
To plug the yawning gap left by eateries, many high-end food producers are attempting to reach consumers directly via e-commerce platforms. Others are steering more produce onto supermarket shelves.

  • Ali Babacan resigned from Erdogan’s AK Party last July over “deep differences” about the direction of the party he helped to found
  • Erdogan sacked Babacan as central bank chief last year for not cutting interest rates
ANKARA: Turkey must restore its economic credibility if it hopes to secure needed foreign funding and return to growth, said President Tayyip Erdogan’s former economy czar who recently broke away and founded his own party.

Ali Babacan, a 53-year-old former deputy prime minister, resigned from Erdogan’s AK Party last July over “deep differences” about the direction of the party he helped to found. In March he formed the Deva (Remedy) Party.

Babacan said that Turkey risks another slump in the lira unless it can access fresh sources of foreign exchange, after the currency fell to a record low last month, but that trust in its economic institutions had eroded.

Erdogan last year sacked the central bank’s chief for not cutting interest rates. The bank has since slashed rates well below inflation, stoking concerns over its independence. It has also used billions in foreign exchange reserves to defend the lira, prompting Ankara to seek foreign funding.

“Turkey must find that forex soon” but it needs to “reinstate the reputation and confidence in its economy management first,” Babacan said.

“The institutions had already lost their credibility,” he said. “You can dictate onion prices . . . but you cannot dictate the foreign exchange price, that’s not how the international markets work.”

Babacan, well regarded by foreign investors, served as economy and then foreign minister before becoming deputy prime minister from 2009 to 2015.

Opinion polls currently show his party with just 1 percent or 2 percent support. Yet even incremental gains for Deva could spell trouble for Erdogan, who faces another election by 2023 at the latest. Babacan said it was unlikely Erdogan’s government would last until 2023, adding he expected an election next year or in 2022.

The lira has been hit by fallout from the pandemic and investor concerns over depleted net FX reserves and the country’s relatively high foreign debt obligations. Ankara won some support when Qatar tripled an existing currency swap line to $15 billion last month.

Investors and bankers say Turkey would adopt capital controls, such as limits on transfers or withdrawals, only in a worst-case scenario. But Babacan said Ankara was already heading in that direction. “Capital controls is not a black and white area, it consists of shades of grey. Turkey is going toward a darker grey,” he said.

The European Central Bank could extend a swap line in order to protect a key trade partner, he said. “If the Turkish economy collapses today, this would harm the economies of Europe. The ECB must be seeing this, and they must play an active role.” 

