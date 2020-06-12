Luxury food industry turns sour amid virus lockdowns

SINGAPORE: Global demand for premium foods such as wagyu beef, bluefin tuna and caviar has plunged with thousands of restaurants shuttered and many economies sliding into recession amid the coronavirus pandemic.

As lockdown measures to contain the outbreak hit global economies, the luxury food industry could be among the worst affected since it heavily relies on restaurants and top hotels for demand for items from caviar to champagne.

While some gourmet food producers are tapping consumers directly to stay afloat, others have been forced to cut output as some products have lost nearly half their value since the start of the year.

Jean-Marie Barillere, co- chairman of champagne pro- ducers’ lobby CIVC in France, said he hoped people would celebrate the easing of lockdown with a bottle of champagne, but expected a difficult end to the year. “This is really a period that looks like a war time,” he said.

Bookings data compiled by OpenTable, an online restaurant reservation service, showed a near 80 percent year-on-year decline in diners at restaurants in the US, UK, Germany, Canada, Australia, Ireland and Mexico this year.

People are also less likely to consume luxury foods when stuck at home in the middle of a health crisis and worried about their financial situation, or under clinical social distancing measures as eateries reopen.

“People will not want to taste a Chateau Petrus wine, a lobster or caviar under a bell jar,” said Michel Berthommier, managing director of Caviar Perlita in southwestern France. “If you force people to eat in these conditions they will prefer going to fast foods.”

FAST FACT In Tokyo, the price of top quality wagyu beef cuts has fallen about 30 percent from a year earlier.

Premium foods was “one of the worst hit sectors worldwide,” said Ole Houe, director of advisory services at agriculture brokerage IKON Commodities in Sydney. He said he did not expect a prompt recovery given many countries were in recession.

Falling demand has already taken a toll on the prices of luxury items. In Tokyo, the price of top quality wagyu beef cuts has fallen about 30 percent from a year earlier, bluefin tuna — considered the best in Japan — has dropped more than 40 percent over that period, while prices of the famed “Earl’s melons” from Shizuoka have slumped 30 percent.

Russia’s top sturgeon breeding company — Russian Caviar House — was offering a 30 percent discount for Beluga hybrid caviar.

“Spring and summer are always low seasons for the caviar market, but if we compare this period with previous years, the sales in Russia are down 50 percent,” said the firm’s owner Alexander Novikov.

In France, caviar prices languished near historic lows, champagne sales tumbled, while foie gras producers have had to cut output to prop up prices.

Cifog, a foie gras producers’ group, said restaurants account for 40 percent of total foie gras sales.

“Mid-March it felt like the sky had fallen on us,” said Florian Boucherie, who produces two tons of foie gras a year in France.

Oyster and razor clam fishermen from Cape Cod and other top fishing grounds have also had to curb catches as lockdowns upended global eating habits.

To plug the yawning gap left by eateries, many high-end food producers are attempting to reach consumers directly via e-commerce platforms. Others are steering more produce onto supermarket shelves.