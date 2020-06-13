EU states back spending up to $2.7 billion upfront on COVID-19 vaccines

You are here

A Schott AG employee handles a borosilicate glass tubing, the material which will be used in vials or syringes to hold the eventual coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, during one of the stages of production at an undisclosed location in this 2014 handout image courtesy of Schott AG. (SCchott AG/Handout via Reuters)
Updated 13 June 2020
Reuters

Reuters

BRUSSELS: The European Commission received a mandate from EU governments on Friday to negotiate advance purchases of promising coronavirus vaccines, the EU’s top health official said, but it is unclear whether there is enough money available.

The bloc is scrambling to sign advance deals with pharmaceutical companies to secure coronavirus vaccines under development, fearing a successful shot might not be available for Europeans soon enough. EU health ministers gave “overwhelming” backing for a Commission plan to use an emergency fund of currently €2.4 billion ($2.7 billion) to buy coronavirus vaccines upfront, Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides told journalists after a videoconference with representatives of the 27 EU governments.

Under the plan, the EU would use most of the money available in that fund to buy in advance up to six vaccines for its 450 million people, EU officials said. Such a multiple vaccine strategy could cost much more than the $1.2 billion deal signed by the US in May to secure 300 million doses of a single coronavirus vaccine being developed by British drugmaker AstraZeneca.

Asked whether EU states should provide extra funds, Kyriakides said there was no need for further financial commitments at the moment. An EU official said member states’ financial support was welcome.

The EU is planning a vaccination strategy that would target the most vulnerable, which would reduce the number of doses immediately needed, and the upfront payments. But it is unclear whether governments support the plan.

Under the advance purchasing plans, the EU would buy or commit to buying promising vaccines before they are ready, taking the risk of potential clinical failures. In exchange, it would get priority access to the shots.

The bloc has accepted extra risks so as not to lag behind China and the US in the race to a vaccinet.

The commissioner said that the EU executive had already discussed its plans with pharmaceutical companies, but declined to name them. She also did not answer questions about the timing  of the possible advance purchasing deals.

AstraZeneca, France’s Sanofi, and US players Pfizer, Novavax, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna are among companies trialling vaccines.

EU officials said the bloc would not buy vaccines produced exclusively in the US, fearing that would delay supplies to Europe.

With backing secured for the Commission, it remains unclear whether the wealthiest EU states will continue to pursue parallel talks with drugmakers.

Germany, France, Italy and the Netherlands are already in talks with pharmaceutical companies to buy vaccines, a move that could weaken the EU’s joint approach.

Kyriakides said the two initiatives had the same goal. But she added: “Both tracks should converge for the benefits of all 27. This is about working together and not in competition.”

Hello Kitty gets new boss after 60 years

AFP

  • The new boss shares his birthday with Hello Kitty — November 1
AFP

TOKYO: The founder of the firm behind Hello Kitty is stepping down aged 92 and handing the reins to his 31-year-old grandson — the first change in leadership in the company’s six-decade history.

Tokyo-based Sanrio, which created the pink-bowed character in 1974, announced on Friday that Shintaro Tsuji would retire as president and pass the torch to Tomokuni, who is senior managing director.

Coincidentally, the new boss shares his birthday with Hello Kitty — November 1 — but is 14 years younger. He will become the youngest CEO of a firm listed on Tokyo’s Topix index.

Shintaro’s son Kunihiko died of heart failure in 2013.

According to the firm’s official history, Shintaro Tsuji created the forerunner to Sanrio, called Yamanashi Silk Center, in 1960 in Tokyo. It changed its name in 1973 to Sanrio and created its first character goods a year later, using Hello Kitty and the duo Jimmy and Patty.

The first Hello Kitty item, a coin purse, was sold in 1975 and the character has since adorned everything from bullet trains to handbags. Hello Kitty even has its own popular theme park.

To the surprise of fans, Sanrio said in 2014 the character was not a cat but a “happy little girl,” sparking uproar from Internet users who spluttered: “But she’s got whiskers!“

The change at the top comes at a tough time for Sanrio. Business has been declining for many years and has been hit hard by the pandemic.According to results published on Friday, annual net profits fell by 95 percent in the 2019/2020 fiscal year. Sales were down 6.5 percent at 55.2 billion yen or $514 million.

 

 

