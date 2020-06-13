You are here

Netflix in talks to source local Indian content from Reliance affiliate Viacom18

Netflix show Raising Dion about a black youngster with superpowers. The company is seeking to expand its number of Indian subscribers. (Netflix via AP)
NEW DELHI: US video streaming company Netflix is in talks with Viacom18, part of the Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries’ media unit Network18, about a multi-year partnership to obtain content, three sources told Reuters, in a move that would expand a relationship between the two sides.

Under the partnership, Network18 affiliates — which include its joint venture with ViacomCBS, Viacom18 — would create shows for Netflix to help the US firm expand offerings in India, where it competes against the video streaming services of Amazon.com and Walt Disney.

A Netflix spokesman in India denied the company was in talks with Network18 or Viacom18, but did not elaborate. A spokeswoman for Viacom18 declined to comment on whether talks were under way.

The financial terms of any potential partnership were not immediately clear and negotiations are still in the early stages, the sources said, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the talks are private.

While the new shows will be used only by Netflix, that does not mean Network18 and its affiliates will stop creating shows for other platforms, said two of the three sources.

Viacom18 licenses content to several platforms, including Amazon. In 2019, its digital unit partnered with Netflix for three Hindi-language shows, but two of the sources said the current discussions were about a much bigger tie-up over several years.

“This is a bigger version of the 2019 deal in essence,” said the first source.

The second source described the discussions as one of Netflix’s “biggest moves to create local content in India.”

“The scale of Netflix’s ambition and aspiration in India is quite high,” said the source, adding that the deal could involve at least 10 shows, mainly in Hindi.

Network18 Media & Investments is controlled by Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani through subsidiaries of his oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Reliance Industries. 

In recent weeks, Reliance has secured nearly $13 billion in investments from Facebook, KKR & Co. and other investors into its digital unit Jio Platforms, which houses movie and music apps, and a telecoms venture.

Some Reliance executives are involved in the Netflix negotiations, two of the sources said. A spokesman at Reliance did not respond to a request for comment.

Netflix’s Indian roster includes blockbuster originals such as “Sacred Games,” a crime thriller set in Mumbai and starring some of Bollywood’s biggest names. Its pricing is, however, higher than that of Amazon Prime Video and Disney-owned Hotstar.

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings said in December the company planned to invest nearly $400 million during 2019 and 2020 to develop content for Indian viewers.

Local-language shows are vital for Netflix’s growth in India, which the company in 2018 said could deliver its next 100 million subscribers.

While a content deal would boost Netflix’s offerings, it would also aid Network18 whose revenue has been hit as businesses cut back on advertising and other spending during the coronavirus lockdown, said one of the sources, adding: “It makes huge sense (for both companies).” 

BRUSSELS: The European Commission received a mandate from EU governments on Friday to negotiate advance purchases of promising coronavirus vaccines, the EU’s top health official said, but it is unclear whether there is enough money available.

The bloc is scrambling to sign advance deals with pharmaceutical companies to secure coronavirus vaccines under development, fearing a successful shot might not be available for Europeans soon enough. EU health ministers gave “overwhelming” backing for a Commission plan to use an emergency fund of currently €2.4 billion ($2.7 billion) to buy coronavirus vaccines upfront, Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides told journalists after a videoconference with representatives of the 27 EU governments.

Under the plan, the EU would use most of the money available in that fund to buy in advance up to six vaccines for its 450 million people, EU officials said. Such a multiple vaccine strategy could cost much more than the $1.2 billion deal signed by the US in May to secure 300 million doses of a single coronavirus vaccine being developed by British drugmaker AstraZeneca.

Asked whether EU states should provide extra funds, Kyriakides said there was no need for further financial commitments at the moment. An EU official said member states’ financial support was welcome.

The EU is planning a vaccination strategy that would target the most vulnerable, which would reduce the number of doses immediately needed, and the upfront payments. But it is unclear whether governments support the plan.

Under the advance purchasing plans, the EU would buy or commit to buying promising vaccines before they are ready, taking the risk of potential clinical failures. In exchange, it would get priority access to the shots.

The bloc has accepted extra risks so as not to lag behind China and the US in the race to a vaccinet.

The commissioner said that the EU executive had already discussed its plans with pharmaceutical companies, but declined to name them. She also did not answer questions about the timing  of the possible advance purchasing deals.

AstraZeneca, France’s Sanofi, and US players Pfizer, Novavax, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna are among companies trialling vaccines.

EU officials said the bloc would not buy vaccines produced exclusively in the US, fearing that would delay supplies to Europe.

With backing secured for the Commission, it remains unclear whether the wealthiest EU states will continue to pursue parallel talks with drugmakers.

Germany, France, Italy and the Netherlands are already in talks with pharmaceutical companies to buy vaccines, a move that could weaken the EU’s joint approach.

Kyriakides said the two initiatives had the same goal. But she added: “Both tracks should converge for the benefits of all 27. This is about working together and not in competition.”

