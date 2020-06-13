LIVE: Arab countries in global brotherhood against coronavirus pandemic

You are here

Bosnian airport workers unload cargo from a Boeing 747-400 airplane owned by the United Arab Emirates government after it landed at Sarajevo International Airport, on May 27, 2020, carrying a donation of 20 tons of medical equipment and protective gear, donated to Bosnia and Herzegovina by the UAE's prime minister to aid in fighting the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, caused by the novel coronavirus. (File/AFP)
  • Saudi Arabia has sent medical supplies to Syrian refugees in Jordan
  • The UAE has dispatched 9 metric tons of medical aid and 10,000 testing kits to Costa Rica
DUBAI: Arab countries are lending a helping hand as far as the Caribbean to help countries deal with coronavirus outbreaks through the timely delivery of medical aid.

Saudi Arabia has sent medical supplies to Syrian refugees in Jordan to help them prevent further spread of the easily transmitted virus, state news agency SPA reported. A week earlier, clinics received over 6,437 patients who were assisted with the necessary medications provided by the Kingdom.

The UAE, meanwhile, has dispatched 9 metric tons of medical aid and 10,000 testing kits to Costa Rica to help the country in its fight against the coronavirus outbreak, state news agency WAM reported. The aid is said to assist about 9,000 medical professionals.

Saturday, June 13, 2020 (All times in GMT)

06:55 - Iraq's Kurdistan has registered 112 new coronavirus infections, bringing the total number of cases to 2,005.

05:00 – The top US infectious disease official cautioned that the “blips” of rising coronavirus hospitalizations being reported by some states could get out of control if robust contact tracing regimes are not put in place. FOR THE STORY

04:39 Australia’s largest state of New South Wales reported its first locally transmitted COVID-19 case since late May, a sign the threat from the pandemic is far from over as social distancing restrictions continue to be eased.

04:30 – China has mobilized its army and fast-tracked tests in the global race to find a coronavirus vaccine, but its labs also have an image tarnished by past health scandals to overcome. Six months after the first cases emerged in the city of Wuhan, China has moved quickly to develop a vaccine and is involved in several of the dozen or so international clinical trials currently under way.

04:22Brazil claimed the unenviable position of having the second-highest coronavirus death toll worldwide behind the United States, where several states have posted record daily case totals, signaling the crisis is far from over.

03:08 – The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 348 to 186,022, data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed. The reported death toll rose by 18 to 8,781 the tally showed.

Topics: Coronavirus

KSRelief ramps up support for Syrian refugees amid COVID-19 crisis

KSRelief ramps up support for Syrian refugees amid COVID-19 crisis

  • In the Lebanese town of Arsal, the Al-Amal Medical Center and KSRelief have launched an awareness campaign for the refugees
DUBAI: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KsRelief) continue efforts to support Syrian refugees amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The KSRelief Clinics, one of the organizations projects for Syrian refugees, in the Zaatari camp in Jordan treated more than 6,400 patients of various medical conditions during the past week.
Meanwhile in the Lebanese town of Arsal, the Al-Amal Medical Center and KSRelief have launched an awareness campaign for the refugees to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The campaign includes an education drive about the symptoms of the virus, its transmission methods, as well as the precautions people can take.
It also included the distribution of 5,000 medical supplies such as sterilizers and masks.
The medical staff of the center also underwent training in dealing with COVID-19 patients.

Topics: KSRelief King Salman Center for Humanitarian Aid and Relief Syria Syrian refugees

