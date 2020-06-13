KSRelief ramps up support for Syrian refugees amid COVID-19 crisis

DUBAI: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KsRelief) continue efforts to support Syrian refugees amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The KSRelief Clinics, one of the organizations projects for Syrian refugees, in the Zaatari camp in Jordan treated more than 6,400 patients of various medical conditions during the past week.

Meanwhile in the Lebanese town of Arsal, the Al-Amal Medical Center and KSRelief have launched an awareness campaign for the refugees to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The campaign includes an education drive about the symptoms of the virus, its transmission methods, as well as the precautions people can take.

It also included the distribution of 5,000 medical supplies such as sterilizers and masks.

The medical staff of the center also underwent training in dealing with COVID-19 patients.