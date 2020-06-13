KSRelief ramps up support for Syrian refugees amid COVID-19 crisis

You are here

  • In the Lebanese town of Arsal, the Al-Amal Medical Center and KSRelief have launched an awareness campaign for the refugees
DUBAI: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KsRelief) continue efforts to support Syrian refugees amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The KSRelief Clinics, one of the organizations projects for Syrian refugees, in the Zaatari camp in Jordan treated more than 6,400 patients of various medical conditions during the past week.
Meanwhile in the Lebanese town of Arsal, the Al-Amal Medical Center and KSRelief have launched an awareness campaign for the refugees to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The campaign includes an education drive about the symptoms of the virus, its transmission methods, as well as the precautions people can take.
It also included the distribution of 5,000 medical supplies such as sterilizers and masks.
The medical staff of the center also underwent training in dealing with COVID-19 patients.

Topics: KSRelief King Salman Center for Humanitarian Aid and Relief Syria Syrian refugees

DUBAI: Yemen has urged countries to pressure Houthi militants to stop recruiting children as soldiers in areas they control, the state news agency Saba New has reported.
Yemen’s Information Minister Muammar Al-Eryani led the call on Friday, during the World Day Against Child Labor.
“In this World Day Against Child Labor, we remember tens of thousands of Yemeni children that the militia has recruited, brainwashed their minds with sectarian terrorist ideology, subjected them to military training and deployed them to the warfronts as a service to the Iranian regime,” he said.
Al-Eryani noted the Houthis have replaced mainstream education with “radicalization courses” imposed on “hundreds of thousands of children” to push them into battlefields.

Topics: Yemen Houthi

