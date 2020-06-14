Mohammed Al-Harran’s role as undersecretary for human resources at the Ministry of Education has been extended.

He has been the vice rector of King Saud University (KSU) in Riyadh since 2009, obtaining his bachelor’s degree in business administration from KSU in 1982.

He received a master’s degree in organizational and human resource development from Southern Illinois University in 1987. Al-Harran obtained a doctorate in organizational and human resource development from the University of Mississippi in 1996. His thesis title was “Bureaucratic control (environment) as an impediment to enhancing organization effectiveness of public enterprises in Saudi Arabia.”

His previous work experience includes working in many fields in the education sector. He was director general of administrative and financial affairs at King Saud bin Abdul Aziz University For Health Sciences from 2006 to 2009, a member of the curriculum design development in the field of public administration from 1999 to 2000, and a member of a KSU supervisory committee from 1997 to 1998.

Al-Harran is also a member of the Saudi Management Association and the American Society for Public Administration.

He has taken part in conferences, and written papers about privatization in the Kingdom and public institutions.