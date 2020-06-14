You are here

  Mohammed Al-Harran, undersecretary for human resources at Saudi Ministry of Education

Mohammed Al-Harran’s role as undersecretary for human resources at the Ministry of Education has been extended.

He has been the vice rector of King Saud University (KSU) in Riyadh since 2009, obtaining his bachelor’s degree in business administration from KSU in 1982. 

He received a master’s degree in organizational and human resource development from Southern Illinois University in 1987. Al-Harran obtained a doctorate in organizational and human resource development from the University of Mississippi in 1996. His thesis title was “Bureaucratic control (environment) as an impediment to enhancing organization effectiveness of public enterprises in Saudi Arabia.”

His previous work experience includes working in many fields in the education sector. He was director general of administrative and financial affairs at King Saud bin Abdul Aziz University For Health Sciences from 2006 to 2009, a member of the curriculum design development in the field of public administration from 1999 to 2000, and a member of a KSU supervisory committee from 1997 to 1998.

Al-Harran is also a member of the Saudi Management Association and the American Society for Public Administration.

He has taken part in conferences, and written papers about privatization in the Kingdom and public institutions.

MADINAH: As part of Saudi Arabia’s second phase of a gradual return to normalcy, campaigns continue to be launched to ensure that citizens and residents adhere to safety and health measures to complete the transition.
The Madinah branch of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development launched a campaign called “Qariban Najtame” (“We Will Meet Soon”).
The campaign aims to help maintain social awareness and contribute to ensuring public health by stressing the importance of social distancing, and the right preventive and precautionary measures, the Saudi Press Agecny reported on Thursday.
Abdullah Al-Saadi, general director of the ministry’s Madinah branch, said this and other such initiatives by the government and private entities aim to protect society.
He added that entities participating in “Qariban Najtame” are intensifying their efforts by targeting public places of gathering and identifying ways to prevent infection and disease proliferation.
Al-Saadi said the campaign aims to intensify educational guidance, medical examinations, crowd management, touring markets and mosques, and transmitting instructions via loudspeakers in various languages. 

