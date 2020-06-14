Police chief in US city resigns after officer kills black man

You are here

In this Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, file photo, Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields attends a news conference in Atlanta. (AP)
AFP

  • Protests which spread first around the country then the globe in the weeks since have forced a conversation on the legacies of slavery, colonialism and white violence against people of color, as well as the militarization of police in America
WASHINGTON: The police chief of the US city of Atlanta resigned after an officer fatally shot a black man while trying to arrest him, the mayor said Saturday, amid ongoing protests in the country against racism and police brutality.
Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, who has been touted as a potential running mate for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, said Chief Erika Shields had worked for Atlanta’s police department for more than two decades.
“Because of her desire that Atlanta be a model of what meaningful reform should look like across this country, Chief Shields has offered to immediately step aside as police chief,” the mayor said in televised comments.
The shooting comes as the US faces a historic reckoning on systemic racism, with mass civil unrest ignited by the May 25 killing of an unarmed African-American man, George Floyd, while in police custody.
Floyd died after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.
Protests which spread first around the country then the globe in the weeks since have forced a conversation on the legacies of slavery, colonialism and white violence against people of color, as well as the militarization of police in America.
The Atlanta victim, identified by police as 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks, was killed on Friday night.
He had been asleep in his car at a fast food restaurant drive-through, and employees called police to complain he was blocking other customers, an official report said.
He failed a sobriety test and resisted when police tried to arrest him, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.
Surveillance video showed “that during a physical struggle with officers, Brooks obtained one of the officer’s Tasers and began to flee from the scene,” the report continued.
“Officers pursued Brooks on foot and during the chase, Brooks turned and pointed the Taser at the officer. The officer fired his weapon, striking Brooks,” it stated.
Brooks was taken to a hospital but died after surgery, it said, adding that one officer was injured.
Bottoms, who spoke after protesters in Atlanta took to the streets again to demonstrate against Brooks’ death, said the officer who killed him has been fired.
 

Somalia’s Al-Shabab ‘sets up COVID-19 treatment center’

Somali government soldiers walk near a car at the Benadir checkpoint in Mogadishu, Somalia August 5, 2018. (REUTERS)
Somalia’s Al-Shabab ‘sets up COVID-19 treatment center’

  • “International health organizations said COVID-19 is terribly spreading in countries of Africa continent”
MOGADISHU: Somalia’s militant group Al-Shabab said on Friday they had set up a COVID-19 treatment center in the country, and said the disease posed a grave threat, citing international health authorities.
“Al-Shabab’s corona (virus) prevention and treatment committee has opened a COVID-19 center,” the group said in a broadcast on their radio Andalus, adding the center had been set up in Jilib, about 380 km south of the capital Mogadishu.
“International health organizations said COVID-19 is terribly spreading in countries of Africa continent.”
For more than a decade the group has been fighting to topple the Horn of Africa’s Western-backed central government and establish its own government.
It frequently carries out bombings and gun assaults in Somalia against both military and civilian targets including hotels, intersections and checkpoints.

In the broadcast a man who identified himself as Sheikh Mohamed Bali thanked Al-Shabab for setting up the center and asked those with symptoms to report to the center.
“We thank the administration who established the center, we ask the people not to hide (the) disease to avoid spreading of the virus, people should report to the center,” he said.
Another person in the broadcast who did not identify himself said the center is ready with vehicles to transport suspected coronavirus patients who call in seeking for care.

