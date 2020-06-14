You are here

  Saudi Aramco acquires 2.1 billion SABIC shares, sources

Saudi Aramco acquires 2.1 billion SABIC shares, sources

Aramco's Ras Tanura port. The Saudi oil giant agreed to buy 70 percent of SABIC. (Aramco/File)
Updated 14 June 2020
Arab News

  • Acquisition was part of a deal agreed in 2019 with Saudi Aramco to buy 70 percent of SABIC
  • Aramco says the deal completion is on track
RIYADH: Saudi Aramco bought 2.1 billion Saudi Basic Industries (SABIC) shares on the Saudi stock market, Tadawul, on Sunday, according to a Reuters report quoting sources and market data.

The acquisition was part of a deal agreed upon in 2019 with Saudi Aramco to buy 70 percent of the petrochemical giant, sources added.

Four transactions were executed on the Saudi exchange, with SABIC’s shares worth SR259,125 billion ($69.1 billion), without naming the buyer as indicated by Tadawal data. Sources confirmed the transactions and stated they will be one of the biggest in the global chemical industry upon completion.

“The deal completion is on-track with expectations to be finalized before the end of the second quarter,” Aramco told Reuters in a statement when asked about the transactions. “We will make a completion announcement in due course.”

Sources told Reuters in May that Aramco had been looking to restructure the deal after SABIC’s market value fell more than 40 percent due to an oil price slump. Sources previously said that $10 billion in loan was raised this year by Aramco to help with the SABIC acquisition.

Sunday’s transactions suggested the deal price had not changed but it was unclear whether the structure for making payments to PIF had been revised.

Sunday’s deals were completed with prices ranging between SR123.40 and SR123.20 ($32.9-32.8) per share, similar to last year’s agreed price of SR123.39 per share with SABIC shares at SR88.50 during closing.

The shares are being sold by the Saudi sovereign fund, the Public Investment Fund (PIF), giving it more cash to invest in the government program to diversify the economy away from oil.

Topics: Aramco SABIC

Yemen aims to raise oil output 25% within months

Updated 15 June 2020
Reuters

Yemen aims to raise oil output 25% within months

  • Energy minister highlights plan to re-export crude from all oil fields in Marib and Shabwa
Updated 15 June 2020
Reuters

ADEN: Yemen aims to raise its crude oil production by 25 percent to 75,000 barrels per day in the coming months, the energy minister of the country’s internationally recognized government said.

Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi’s government controls the eastern and southern areas where Yemen’s oil-and-gas fields are located, while the Iranian-aligned Houthi group controls the capital Sanaa and the oil terminal of Ras Issa on the Red Sea.

“The oil ministry has put forward a plan to re-export crude oil from all oil fields in Marib and Shabwa ... and we have succeeded in rehabilitating Al-Nashama oil port on the Arabian Sea,” Hadi’s government Energy Minister Aws Abdullah Al-Awd said in an interview.

The civil war has choked its energy output, shuttered its Aden refinery and damaged its infrastructure, Awd said, raising questions about Yemen’s ability to increase its crude production and rehabilitate the sector anytime soon. Yemen’s oil output has collapsed since 2015 when the Arab military coalition intervened in a war to try to restore Hadi’s government to power.

Yemen produced around 127,000 bpd before the conflict and the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) estimates it has proven oil reserves of around 3 billion barrels. 

It has two primary crude oil streams, with light and sweet Marib and medium-gravity and more sulfur-rich Masila.

It is also working to build more pipelines and raise the limited storage capacity at Nashima port, which stands at 600,000 barrels compared to 3 million barrels in Houthi-controlled Ras Issa port, Awd said.

The minister also said he hoped that Yemen would resume production and exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the Balhaf facility by next year, assuming improved security and a speedy recovery of global energy markets.

The plant, which was operated by France’s Total, declared force majeure in 2015 due to worsening security.

Topics: Yemen oil output

Related

Middle-East
Yemen’s Government demands UN action regards Houthi violation of deal
Business & Economy
Yemen oil export income tumbles 64% in May, reserves sink

