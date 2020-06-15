You are here

  Canada's oil patch cuts back climate efforts

Canada’s oil patch cuts back climate efforts

Canadian oil producers will have a hard time convincing investors of their role in a future lower carbon economy if their commitment to green initiatives is wavering. (Reuters)
Reuters

  Top producers cut $1.32 billion in planned spending on green initiatives
Reuters

WINNIPEG: Canadian oil sands companies have shelved nearly C$2 billion in green initiatives in a cost-cutting drive to weather the coronavirus pandemic, a reversal in some of their commitments to reduce emissions and clean up their dirty oil image.

International oil firms left Canada in droves in recent years due to the high costs to turn a profit in the sector. Some investors and banks, meanwhile, halted financing in part to pressure the world’s fourth-largest crude producer to reduce the environmental impact of oil-sands production.

This year, top producers Suncor Energy, Canadian Natural Resources and Cenovus Energy have cut a combined C$1.8 billion ($1.32 billion) in planned spending on green initiatives as losses mount due to economic lockdowns that have hammered oil demand.

“This has strengthened our view on the matter, that our decision that we took (to block oil sands) was correct,” said Jeanett Bergan, KLP’s head of responsible investments.

KLP, Norway’s largest pension fund, exited oil sands investments last year, while the country’s $1 trillion wealth fund in May blacklisted Suncor and other large producers for producing excessive greenhouse gas emissions.

The Canadian industry has the highest upstream emissions intensity among major world oil and gas producers, at 39 kilograms per barrel of oil equivalent, more than triple that of the US, consultancy Rystad Energy said in May.

The picture in Canada contrasts with Europe, where the biggest oil and gas companies have diverted a larger share of their cash to green energy, even through the outbreak.

The oil sands industry is more carbon-intensive than other forms of crude production, and faces more intense pressure from investors to limit emissions. Canadian oil producers will have a harder time convincing investors and environmentalists of their role in a future lower carbon economy if their commitment to green initiatives is wavering.

Canada’s oil firms have invested in recent years to reduce their emissions intensity. But Western Canada’s overall emissions increased 14 percent from 2005 to 2018, as oil output doubled.

Suncor, which made most of the cuts, shelved a C$300 million wind power project and a C$1.4-billion cogeneration plan, which would replace coke-fired boilers with natural gas units at its base operations, reducing carbon emissions and other pollutants.

Alberta, heart of most of Canada’s production, reduced environmental monitoring requirements temporarily, saying it was necessary to comply with health orders regarding the pandemic. The suspended types of monitoring included certain water quality tests and some monitoring of soil and wildlife.

Alberta’s move is worrisome, said Jamie Bonham, director of corporate engagement at NEI Investments, a firm focused on responsible investing, which holds stakes in the sector to advocate for green improvements.

“The province is simultaneously opening up the economy — you can go to a barber, get a massage or sit in a restaurant — but you can’t take an environmental reading at a wellsite?” Bonham said.

The pause is only for “short-term relief,” said Kavi Bal, spokesman for the province’s energy minister. He noted that a major commercial carbon capture project began operations this month.

The federal government has used pandemic aid to launch two new green initiatives — cleaning up abandoned wells and loans to help companies reduce methane emissions.

Such steps, however, are too little and too late to draw back many investors, banks and insurers that shunned the industry in recent years, according to a Reuters survey.

Mexico braces to receive tourists

Reuters

Mexico braces to receive tourists

  A full recovery for Mexico's tourism sector — which represents 8.7 percent of gross domestic product
Reuters

CANCUN: Foreign visitors have begun to trickle back to the white sands and warm waters of Mexico’s Caribbean coast as its popular beaches gradually reopen to tourism with new sanitary measures in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). 

“I’ve been stuck in New York City in my apartment for three months, so I decided that on the beach somewhere open was probably a good call,” said web designer Sam Leon, 31, after arriving on Saturday at the airport of famed resort town Cancun.

He said he planned to head to the trendy beach of Tulum with a friend, and said he had no qualms about possibly picking up the virus while traveling because he was in good health.

Others were similarly undeterred, even as Mexico reported record infection levels in recent days and in certain areas is at the peak of the pandemic. Mexico has registered 16,448 overall deaths.

“We travel all the time ... we’re really not super concerned,” said Canadian national Brad Kendell, 32, who lives in Panama. He had been in Mexico City with his wife last March when Panama put the country on lockdown.

They chose to decamp to Cancun for a “change of pace” while waiting for travel restrictions to ease.

About 20 tourists splashed in the water and relaxed on the sand on a recent day at Hard Rock Hotel, which reopened on June 8 along with 16 other beachside resorts in Cancun. Hard Rock said it installed hand sanitizer stations, ramped up cleaning and is enforcing distancing rules at the pool and beach areas.

Although hotels can allow guests into the water, public beaches remain closed.

“The most important thing right now is to revive the state’s economy, but we have to be careful with the health of our people,” Carlos Joaquin, governor of Quintana Roo state which includes Cancun, said last week.

A full recovery for Mexico’s tourism sector — which represents 8.7 percent of gross domestic product and employs 4.5 million people — looks far off.

Mexico registered only 86,000 foreign visitors in April, down from 2.8 million the same month the year before, according to official data.

