UEFA to pick Lisbon as Champions League knockout rounds host

The Champions League final is heading to Lisbon, with UEFA planning an Aug. 23 final to cap seven broadcast nights in a 12-day span of elite European teams playing knockout soccer. (Reuters/File Photo)
Updated 25 sec ago
AP

  • UEFA’s executive committee must agree on the plan on Wednesday
  • The Europa League mini-tournament is set to be shared by four cities in western Germany
NYON: The Champions League final is heading to Lisbon, with UEFA planning an Aug. 23 final to cap seven broadcast nights in a 12-day span of elite European teams playing knockout soccer.
The widely reported UEFA wish to hold an eight-team knockout bracket in two empty stadiums in Portugal’s capital was confirmed in reports Monday by broadcaster Sky Italia.
UEFA’s executive committee must agree on the plan on Wednesday among a series of decisions to reschedule international soccer — for Europe’s clubs and national teams — after the coronavirus pandemic upended the global sports calendar.
The most prized trophy in club soccer will be decided in a rare Sunday final at Benfica’s Stadium of Light. It was originally to be on Saturday, May 30 at Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, but UEFA looked elsewhere when that city was no longer practical.
Semifinals will be shared by the Stadium of Light and the nearby home stadium of Sporting Lisbon on Aug. 18-19. Four quarterfinals are planned on consecutive nights from Aug. 12-15, Sky Italia reported.
Four quarterfinals places have yet to be decided, and the UEFA executive panel must decide on Wednesday where to schedule second-leg games in the round of 16 that were postponed in March.
Those games could also go to Lisbon or be played without fans in the home stadiums of Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Juventus and Manchester City.
The Europa League mini-tournament is set to be shared by four cities in western Germany with Cologne hosting the final on Friday, Aug. 21. It was meant to be on Wednesday, May 27 in Gdansk, Poland.
The second-tier competition also paused at the round of 16 in March. Six first-leg games were played and two more — Inter Milan-Getafe and Roma-Sevilla — could not be played in Italy when that country was hit hard by coronavirus cases.

Dubai’s sports academies, facilities reopen as coronavirus restrictions ease

Updated 15 June 2020
Arab News

Dubai's sports academies, facilities reopen as coronavirus restrictions ease

  • Cricket and football pitches, tennis, volleyball and basketball courts, running tracks, indoor sports halls, fitness centers and swimming pools are allowed to resume
  • People below 12 and above 60 years are not allowed into the facilities
Updated 15 June 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Sports academies and coaching clinics in Dubai’s private educational institutions can reopen now, state news agency WAM reported.
The centers must adhere to new coronavirus safety measures defined by Dubai’s Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management and other relevant authorities, Dubai Sports Council (DSC) said.
Private educational institutions allowed to resume operations include, cricket and football pitches, tennis, volleyball and basketball courts, running tracks, indoor sports halls, fitness centers and swimming pools.
“The academies, among other things, will have to make sure they maintain the hygiene and sanitization requirements as mandated by authorities, which includes maintaining a regular cleaning regime, and ensure safe distancing is maintained at all times,” the report quoted DSC.
Centers must first apply for an approval to resume activities with DSC. An inspection team will visit the facilities to ensure the new safety measures are being followed.
“The decision to allow academies at educational institutions to resume business is part of a series of decisions taken by Dubai Sports Council to gradually reopen the sports sector following weeks of closure due to COVID-19, after getting approval from Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management,” DSC said.
Age limitations apply for sport academies as well, individuals below 12 and above 60 years are not permitted to participate in the renewed activities

