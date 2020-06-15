Irish parties reach draft coalition deal with rotating PM

You are here

Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin arrives at the convention center in Dublin for a parliamentary meeting of his party on June 15, 2020. (AFP)
  • The coalition would represent a milestone in Irish politics as Fine Gael and Fianna Fail — rivals since the Republic’s civil war — would govern together for the first time
  • Sinn Fein, which had been seeking to break the traditional dominance of center-right Fianna Fail and Fine Gael, was excluded from the talks
DUBLIN: Three Irish parties are set to govern in coalition with a rotating prime minister after agreeing a draft deal on Monday, shutting Sinn Fein out of office despite their surge at the polls.
Four months after a landmark election, the largest party in parliament, Fianna Fail, said it had “signed off on the draft program for government” with Fine Gael and the Green Party.
Earlier, Prime Minister Leo Varadkar of Fine Gael — acting in a caretaker role since his party was routed at the polls — said there would be a rotating prime minister at dates that had been agreed upon.
Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin, who leads a 38-seat bloc in a 160-seat parliament, would become the first premier until December 2022, when Varadkar would take over, RTE said.
“We’re going to have to learn to work with each other, we’re going to have to learn to trust each other, but I know that’s possible,” Varadkar said.
Sinn Fein, the former fringe left-wing republican party which won the second largest number of votes at the election, condemned the agreement.
Sinn Fein, which had been seeking to break the traditional dominance of center-right Fianna Fail and Fine Gael, was excluded from the talks.
Leader Mary Lou McDonald said the two main parties were only interested in “protecting the status quo.”
“A government led by Fine Gael and Fianna Fail together does not represent the change that people voted for in February,” she said.
“Leo Varadkar and Micheal Martin set about excluding Sinn Fein from government talks and, in doing so, they excluded the demand for change that came from the people.”
The deal, which involves 35 Fine Gael and 12 Green lawmakers with those from Fianna Fail, still requires approval from rank-and-file party members.
If granted, the new government could be installed by the end of June, Varadkar said.
The coalition would represent a milestone in Irish politics as Fine Gael and Fianna Fail — rivals since the Republic’s civil war — would govern together for the first time.
Sinn Fein would become the largest party of opposition.
It came first in the popular vote on February 8 with more than 24 percent of first preference ballots, and became the second biggest group in parliament with 37 seats.
But its past associations with Irish Republican Army paramilitaries hampered attempts to broker a deal with other parties to reach the 80-seat threshold needed to take office.

Topics: Ireland Micheal Martin Leo Varadkar Sinn Fein

LONDON: The UK is preparing itself for increases in incidents of Islamophobia as the country begins to end its lockdown introduced to curb the spread of COVID-19.

There are fears that mosques and other Islamic community centers could be targeted, having been closed to worshippers for much of the period.

Places of worship for all faiths in the UK were reopened by the government on June 13, but only for “private prayer.” 

Guidance on congregational worship, such as Friday prayers, is less clear, raising fears that Muslims trying to pray while observing social distancing measures could be unfairly accused of ignoring them.

Tell Mama, a UK organization that supports Muslim victims of racist abuse, says it has recorded several cases of far-right groups blaming Muslims for spreading COVID-19 during the lockdown.

Several British-Muslim MPs said they had also received racist emails during the lockdown, especially around Ramadan and Eid.

They added that they had seen evidence of anti-Muslim conspiracy theories spread on social media, including that Muslims increased transmission of COVID-19 by congregating at mosques.

MP Afzal Khan, vice chair of the UK’s All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for British Muslims, said: “The journey of this is first the thoughts, then the words, then the action comes. We know in the past things have happened.”

He added that he received racist messages after he criticized Tommy Robinson, former leader of the far-right English Defence League, and another far-right group, Britain First.

Khan told The Guardian newspaper: “It’s true that a large number of people do participate (in prayer at mosques). But they understand the risk. They are complying with (the rules) and there is no evidence to show that they are not, and yet the narrative from the far right is the opposite.”

Sikh MP Tan Singh Dhesi, vice chair of the APPG for British Muslims, said: “There have been attacks in the past — people have been cooped up at home, and there’s been a distortion of what’s going on through social media. They may feel very, very worked up.”

He added: “Communal elements are more common in certain faiths but there have been certain elements of the far right saying this is how the coronavirus is spreading. This is a dangerous narrative we need to call out.”

MP Wes Streeting, another vice chair of the APPG for British Muslims, has called on police to step up security at mosques.

The Muslim Council of Britain (MCB) has offered advice to imams and Muslim communities across the UK on how to operate social distancing in British mosques, by limiting numbers and staggering entry.

MCB Secretary-General Harun Khan said: “Though we as Muslims are longing to go back to our mosques and worship with our communities, it is essential that we do not rush.”

He added: “Coronavirus is still prevalent and dangerous, and mosque leaders must carefully plan and decide when they feel they can put the required controls in place to reopen in the safest way possible.”

