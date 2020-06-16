You are here

  • Home
  • Pakistan releases Indian officials detained after road accident

Pakistan releases Indian officials detained after road accident

Pakistani Rangers (wearing black uniforms) and Indian Border Security Force (BSF) officers lower their national flags during a parade on Pakistan's 72nd Independence Day, at the Pakistan-India joint check-post at Wagah border, near Lahore, Pakistan on Aug. 14, 2018. (Reuters/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jmwtr

Updated 44 sec ago
Aamir Saeed

Pakistan releases Indian officials detained after road accident

  • They were allegedly involved in an attempted hit-and-run incident in which a pedestrian was critically injured
  • The two men arrived in Pakistan in 2017 and work for the High Commission of India but are not diplomats
Updated 44 sec ago
Aamir Saeed

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani authorities on Monday evening released two Indian officials briefly detained over their alleged involvement in a car accident in Islamabad.

Islamabad Police arrested the men on Monday morning in connection with an alleged hit-and-run case in which a pedestrian was injured by a car, according to Pakistani police. They said the driver tried to flee the scene but but was prevented from doing so by a crowd of people who stopped the vehicle and handed over the two men inside to officers. The pedestrian was critically injured and is being treated in hospital, police added.

The two men, who arrived in Pakistan in 2017, were named as Dwimu Brahma and Paul Selvadhas, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. They work for the High Commission of India but are not diplomats, the foreign office added.

“A case has been filed against two Indian High Commission officials for their involvement in a road accident,” said police spokesman Inspector Naeem Iqbal. “Both the officials were released after a brief detention.”

Indian media had reported earlier on Monday that two Indian High Commission officials had gone missing in Islamabad while carrying out official work. Subsequent reports in India described the arrest of the officials as reciprocation by Islamabad after two officials from the Pakistani High Commission in Delhi were expelled over accusations of espionage. Pakistan rejected this charge as “false and unsubstantiated.”

Topics: Pakistan India

Related

EU urges US to join new Mideast peace effort

Updated 15 June 2020
AP

EU urges US to join new Mideast peace effort

  • Josep Borrell said the Europeans want peace talks to resume
  • He insisted that any new initiative must respect the “internationally agreed parameters”
Updated 15 June 2020
AP

BRUSSELS: European Union foreign ministers on Monday urged the United States to join a new effort to breathe life into long-stalled peace talks between Israel and the Palestinians, but they rejected President Donald Trump’s Middle East plan as the basis for any international process.
Trump’s proposal, which was unveiled in January, would foresee the eventual creation of a Palestinian state, but it falls far short of minimal Palestinian demands and would leave sizable chunks of the occupied West Bank in Israeli hands.
Speaking after chairing video talks between the ministers and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the Europeans “recognize the merit of the US plan because it has created a certain momentum where there was nothing.”
“This momentum can be used to start a joint international effort of the basis of existing internationally agreed parameters,” Borrell said, referring to the need for a two-state solution, based along the 1967 lines, with the possibility of mutually agreed land-swaps.
“We made clear that it is important to encourage the Israelis and the Palestinians to engage in a credible and meaningful political process,” Borrell said. “For us, there is no other way than to resume talks.” But he insisted that any new initiative must respect the “internationally agreed parameters.”
Trump’s plan was welcomed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, but Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas dismissed it as “nonsense.” Gulf Arab states also rejected the White House plan as “biased.” While Israeli officials were present for its unveiling, no Palestinian representatives attended.
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas also insisted on the need “to revive the peace process in the region and find a way for both sides to speak and negotiate with each other.”
“A multilateral format could certainly be the right framework for this, and we are prepared to support any initiative in this direction — and I would be glad if our colleague from Washington also were prepared to do this,” Maas said. No details of what the new effort might look like were provided.
Netanyahu has said that he wants to move forward with plans to annex parts of the West Bank, perhaps in early July, and Borrell said the ministers warned Pompeo about “the consequences of a possible annexation for the prospects of a two-state solution but also for regional stability.”
In recent months, the 27-nation bloc has debated whether to modify its Middle East policy amid growing concern that settlement activity and US diplomatic moves, like the recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, are undermining the chances of a two-state solution.
But while the EU is the biggest provider of aid to the Palestinians, the member countries have little obvious leverage over Israel that they would be prepared to use, and it’s unclear what action, if any, they would take should Netanyahu push ahead with his annexation plan.

Topics: EU US Israel Palestinians Mideast Peace Plan

Related

World
Palestinians have cause for optimism: Expert
World
France’s Macron says Europe needs to be less dependent on China, US

Latest updates

Egyptian TikTok girls face criminal trial
Pakistan releases Indian officials detained after road accident
Stocks, oil slide on fears of second coronavirus pandemic
Crowds and queues as English shops reopen
COVID-19 deaths cannot be dismissed as a mere statistic: Saudi energy minister

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.