King Salman appoints judges to the Saudi Board of Grievances

Updated 16 June 2020
King Salman appoints judges to the Saudi Board of Grievances

RIYADH: King Salman issued a royal order promoting and appointing 24 judges at the Board of Grievances at various levels of the judiciary.
Chairman of the Board of Grievances and President of the Administrative Judicial Council Sheikh Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al-Yousef said that the order is an extension of the generous support provided by the king and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the Board.

Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi missile targeting Saudi Arabia’s Najran

Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi missile targeting Saudi Arabia’s Najran

  • The Iran-backed militants have targeted Saudi Arabia with 313 ballistic missiles and 357 drones
  • The coalition foiled another Houthi attack on Najran on Saturday
DUBAI: Arab Coalition said they have intercepted a Houthi ballistic missile targeting Najran city, southwest of Saudi Arabia, state news agency SPA reported on Tuesday.
The missile was targeting innocent civilians, Spokesman Col. Turki Al-Maliki said.
The Iran-backed militants have targeted Saudi Arabia with 313 ballistic missiles and 357 drones in total, he added.

On Monday, the Coalition said it would take “rigorous measures” to stop Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia after intercepting drones launched by the militia towards Asir region.
The militants have targeted Saudi Arabia’s Najran on Saturday with a ballistic missile, the attack was foiled by the Coalition.

