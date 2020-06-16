RIYADH: King Salman issued a royal order promoting and appointing 24 judges at the Board of Grievances at various levels of the judiciary.
Chairman of the Board of Grievances and President of the Administrative Judicial Council Sheikh Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al-Yousef said that the order is an extension of the generous support provided by the king and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the Board.
King Salman appoints judges to the Saudi Board of Grievances
https://arab.news/99s47
King Salman appoints judges to the Saudi Board of Grievances
RIYADH: King Salman issued a royal order promoting and appointing 24 judges at the Board of Grievances at various levels of the judiciary.