Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi missile targeting Saudi Arabia’s Najran

The missile was targeting innocent civilians, Spokesman Col. Turki Al-Maliki said. (File/AFP)
Updated 16 June 2020
Arab News

  • The Iran-backed militants have targeted Saudi Arabia with 313 ballistic missiles and 357 drones
  • The coalition foiled another Houthi attack on Najran on Saturday
DUBAI: Arab Coalition said they have intercepted a Houthi ballistic missile targeting Najran city, southwest of Saudi Arabia, state news agency SPA reported on Tuesday.
The missile was targeting innocent civilians, Spokesman Col. Turki Al-Maliki said.
The Iran-backed militants have targeted Saudi Arabia with 313 ballistic missiles and 357 drones in total, he added.

On Monday, the Coalition said it would take “rigorous measures” to stop Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia after intercepting drones launched by the militia towards Asir region.
The militants have targeted Saudi Arabia’s Najran on Saturday with a ballistic missile, the attack was foiled by the Coalition.

Saudi Arabia COVID-19 cases reach 136,315

Updated 16 min 42 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: A further 41 people have died from COVID-19 in Saudi Arabia with more than 4,200 new cases reported.
The figures announced Monday by the Saudi health ministry showed the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Kingdom has reached 136,315.
The number of patients who recovered from the virus increased to 89,540. The overall virus-related death toll has has risen to 1,052. The highest number of new cases were in Riyadh, where 1,629 people had COVID-19 diagnosed.
The health ministry said half of the cases that had been admitted to intensive care already suffered from existing chronic diseases.
It added that more than 200,000 medical specialists have been trained to deal with COVID-19 crisis in the Kingdom.
However, the ministry said that most of the confirmed coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia do not need intensive medical care.

