Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi missile targeting Saudi Arabia’s Najran

DUBAI: Arab Coalition said they have intercepted a Houthi ballistic missile targeting Najran city, southwest of Saudi Arabia, state news agency SPA reported on Tuesday.

The missile was targeting innocent civilians, Spokesman Col. Turki Al-Maliki said.

The Iran-backed militants have targeted Saudi Arabia with 313 ballistic missiles and 357 drones in total, he added.

On Monday, the Coalition said it would take “rigorous measures” to stop Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia after intercepting drones launched by the militia towards Asir region.

The militants have targeted Saudi Arabia’s Najran on Saturday with a ballistic missile, the attack was foiled by the Coalition.