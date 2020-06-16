You are here

  • Home
  • California takes steps to safely restart film industry

California takes steps to safely restart film industry

With theaters planning to reopen worldwide in July, the entertainment industry is taking steps to end the COVID-19 shutdown. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ymuhg

Updated 16 June 2020
Raffi Boghosian

California takes steps to safely restart film industry

  • With theaters planning to reopen worldwide in July, the entertainment industry is taking steps to end the COVID-19 shutdown
Updated 16 June 2020
Raffi Boghosian

LOS ANGELES: California is gearing up to enter the third stage of Governor Gavin Newsome’s four-stage plan to reopen the state after the lockdown measures imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). As the business capital of the film and TV industry, Hollywood is wondering when and how productions will resume.

Arab News spoke with Colleen Bell, executive director of the California Film Commission, who is in charge of overseeing the industry’s permitting, training, and tax incentives. She is working alongside Governor Newsome and public health officials to answer that question.

“There’s so much production that takes place here in the state of California, and between one minute and the next it was completely shuttered. It’s a unique set of circumstances,” Bell said.

She estimated that, between the major studios in Southern California, indie production companies and ancillary businesses, the number of entertainment industry jobs impacted by the shutdown is in the hundreds of thousands.

“There are a lot of people who are out of work, without paychecks. They’ve got bills to pay and family to take care of,” she said. “Resuming production activity here in the state will be an important part of the overall economic recovery.”

Before filming can resume however, officials need to determine how to ensure the safety of the workforce. This is important both for individual health and to prevent a second wave of COVID-19 outbreaks. 

According to Bell, multiple groups are working to determine what the new protocols and health guidelines will be, either in conjunction with each other or separately. In addition to the governor’s office, the Film Commission and public health officials, many other groups have a vested interest in production safely restarting. These include studio executives, independent producers, workers’ unions and insurance specialists. 

“It’s down to the public health officials who are analyzing data all day, every day. They will make recommendations in terms of timing — when they feel that things can slowly open up in terms of production activity,” Bell said. “They’ll be looking at guidelines and protocols that have been suggested by experts who work in production.”

Bell identified two major problems that these groups have encountered in drafting the guidelines to reopening.

“Filming typically takes place in an intimate environment with cast and crew working closely together with tight deadlines,” she said of the first issue. “Sets are relatively controlled environments, but they can often be tightly populated.”

A former film producer, Bell recalled days spent in sets and offices the size of a trailer, working alongside numerous other people — a prime breeding ground for a virus to spread. In circumstances such as these, changes must be made to allow room for social distancing and to create backup safety measures. 

The second problem complicates matters further. Unlike other businesses priming to reopen, such as gyms or restaurants where the basic layout and conditions are the same from location to location, film and TV sets lack consistency. Conditions can vary wildly from production to production, making it difficult to create a uniform set of protocols.

“You’ve got small facility productions, large soundstage productions, location shoots. There are so many different environments,” said Bell. “I don’t believe it’ll be one-size-fits all for every production.”

Bell was able to outline a few ideas, however, that could be applied to most film sets, the first of which was in regards to onset catering. Traditionally, many tables were open air, allowing for any cast and crew member to handle the food. 

“I’m not sure that they were so healthy to begin with,” Bell said of the serving practices.

Another idea being discussed was that of restricting access to various parts of the set and workspace. Limiting where specific workers are allowed would help to create a controlled environment and allow for more consistent social distancing.

The final potential new health and safety practice was limiting cross-contamination by assigning each crew member his or her own set of tools. As these and other guidelines are put into place, Bell sees an industry-wide opportunity for improvement.

“This forced set of circumstances pushed a focus on safety and health on sets,” she said. “I imagine there will be some really good takeaways after this pandemic that will continue to be included in day-to-day production activity.”

With theaters planning to reopen worldwide in July, the entertainment industry is taking steps to end the COVID-19 shutdown. While Bell could not provide a specific timeline for when production would resume, she gave her assurances that the California Film Commission was working tirelessly to help ensure that actors, directors and designers could return to their film sets in the safest way possible. 

Topics: Hollywood

Part-Saudi model Shanina Shaik takes quarantine boat trip in Ibiza

Updated 16 June 2020
Arab News

Part-Saudi model Shanina Shaik takes quarantine boat trip in Ibiza

Updated 16 June 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: “So grateful for these moments being in quarantine for 4 months,” wrote part-Saudi model Shanina Shaik on Instagram, sharing a postcard-worthy snap of her view – a white boat surrounded by turquoise-colored waters. 

The Victoria’s Secret model, who is of Saudi, Pakistani, Australian and Lithuanian descent, has been spending lockdown in Ibiza where she is self-isolating with her new partner, London-based company director Seyed Payam Mirorabi. 

The duo, who made their relationship public in February, were spotted heading out to the sea accompanied by Shaik’s pet pooch Choppas this week.

The 29-year-old was pictured boarding a yacht with her quarantine companions, wearing a white ribbed playsuit from Los Angeles-based brand Aya-Muse, black Bottega Veneta slides and a white, frayed bucket hat over her brunette waves. 

The model made sure to document the seaside outing with her 2.1 million followers, posting sun-filled snaps of herself aboard the boat. She also shared an adorable picture of her pet dog relaxing on the deck, telling her followers that it was his first boat trip.   

View this post on Instagram

Our first picture

A post shared by SHANINA SHAIK (@shaninamshaik) on

The Melbourne-born beauty made her new relationship Instagram official earlier this year by sharing a thoughtful birthday tribute to Mirtorabi. “Happy Birthday, my love!” she wrote alongside a series of photos of the couple together.

The post came one month after her divorce from DJ Ruckus, real name Gregory Andrews, was made official on Jan. 23. According to court documents, their marriage had lasted from April 28, 2018 until their split on June 25, 2019.

Shaik cited irreconcilable differences and requested spousal support from her ex-husband.

View this post on Instagram

hiking it everyday ....

A post shared by SHANINA SHAIK (@shaninamshaik) on

In addition to enjoying boat rides and hikes around the Spanish island, the model has been keeping herself occupied during quarantine with her new Instagram Live series entitled “Wellness Wednesdays.”

The online series takes place once a week on Wednesdays, and features a new guest to discuss topics ranging from mental to physical health.

Previous guests include US author and doula Latham Thomas, health and science journalist Max Lugavere and Glennon Doyle, an American author and an activist, among others. 

Topics: Shanina Shaik

Latest updates

Trump signs police reform bill to end 'old pattern of failure'
Egyptian soccer clubs to resume training on Saturday
WTO panel rules Saudi Arabia's national security defense justified in Qatar broadcasting dispute
Yemen repatriates more nationals from Jordan, Egypt
‘Major breakthrough’ as UK scientists find $6 steroid cuts coronavirus deaths

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.