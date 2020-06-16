You are here

Steroid dexamethasone reduces deaths among patients with severe COVID-19 — trial shows

A 3D-printed coronavirus model is seen in front of the words coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on display in this illustration taken March 25, 2020. (Reuters)
Reuters

  • Low doses of dexamethasone administered to patients admitted to hospital with COVID-19 reduced death rates by around a third
  • Recommended that the drug should immediately become standard care in patients treated in hospital with the pandemic disease
LONDON: Giving low doses of the generic steroid drug dexamethasone to patients admitted to hospital with COVID-19 reduced death rates by around a third among those with the most severe cases of infection, trial data showed on Tuesday.
The results, described as a “major breakthrough” by scientists leading the UK-led clinical trial known as RECOVERY, suggest the drug should immediately become standard care in patients treated in hospital with the pandemic disease, the researchers said.
“This is a result that shows that if patients who have COVID-19 and are on ventilators or are on oxygen are given dexamethasone, it will save lives, and it will do so at a remarkably low cost,” said Martin Landray, an Oxford University professor who is co-leading the trial.
His co-lead investigator, Peter Horby, said dexamethasone — a generic steroid widely used in other diseases to reduce inflammation — is “the only drug that’s so far shown to reduce mortality — and it reduces it significantly.”
“It is a major breakthrough,” he said.
There are currently no approved treatments or vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus which has killed more than 431,000 globally.

WTO panel rules Saudi Arabia's national security defense justified in Qatar broadcasting dispute

SPA

WTO panel rules Saudi Arabia's national security defense justified in Qatar broadcasting dispute

GENEVA: A World Trade Organization (WTO) dispute panel released its report Tuesday ruling against Qatar, and finding that Saudi Arabia’s national security defense was justified under WTO rules. 

The WTO panel acknowledged that Saudi Arabia “seeks to protect Saudi citizens and the Saudi population, Saudi government institutions, and the territory of Saudi Arabia from the threats of terrorism and extremism” raised by Qatar in the region.

The panel also found that Saudi Arabia's comprehensive actions were “taken in time of… other emergency in international relations,” based on extensive evidence presented to the WTO tribunal by Saudi Arabia regarding Qatar's violations of regional agreements and commitments to renounce support for violence and unrest in the region.

Saudi Arabia also confirmed to the panel that it provides strong protection of intellectual property rights, including criminal procedures and penalties in cases where credible evidence is available to the Government to support the initiation of proceedings.

In addition to accepting Saudi Arabia’s national security defense, the panel rejected Qatar’s remaining claims that Saudi law violated WTO rules, and rejected claims that the Saudi government supported the alleged copyright piracy. Out of six claims by Qatar, the panel’s single finding regarding criminal proceedings was rendered moot in the course of the WTO dispute.

Saudi Arabia has a strong record of protecting intellectual property and is committed to applying its national law and procedures in full conformity with WTO rules.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will spare no effort to overcome the threats of terrorism and extremism, and Saudi Arabia is pleased that the Panel recognized its sovereign rights in this regard.

