Thailand plans $722m subsidy to spur domestic travel after virus crisis

With no foreign tourists since the ban on international flights in April, Thailand is hoping subsidies will encourage domestic holidaymakers. (AFP)
Updated 17 June 2020
Reuters

  • Thailand has recorded 3,135 COVID-19 infections and 58 deaths since January
BANGKOK: Thailand will defray costs for domestic holidaymakers, with the cabinet approving measures worth 22.4 billion baht ($722 million) on Tuesday, to help the tourism industry after visitors dried up because of the coronavirus crisis.

Tourism makes up more than 10 percent of an economy that the state planning agency estimates will shrink 5 percent to 6 percent this year in its worst performance since the Asian financial crisis of 1997-98.

“The domestic tourism stimulus will help support the economy in the third and fourth quarters as it will increase spending,” Finance Minister Uttama Savanayana told reporters.

On offer to Thai domestic tourists over the next four months are free visits to health officials, and subsidies for hotel rooms, meals and transport, a government spokeswoman said.

The scheme, to be rolled out from July to October, will support domestic trips by 1.2 million medical personnel and health volunteers, for a value of 2.4 billion baht, the spokeswoman, Traisulee Traisoranakul, told a news briefing.

Domestic travelers also stand to receive a subsidy that amounts to 20 billion baht, including a 40 percent discount on 5 million hotel room nights, up to a value of 3,000 baht a night, as well as up to 3,000 baht on meals and other amenities.

The government will discount air or bus tickets by 40 percent, up to a limit of 1,000 baht, Traisulee said.

Some details remain to be worked out, she said.

Thailand, which has a tally of 3,135 infections and 58 deaths since January, lifted a nationwide curfew on Monday and relaxed curbs further as coronavirus infections slowed sharply.

Foreign arrivals could tumble 65 percent in the Southeast Asian nation this year because of the pandemic, the Tourism Authority of Thailand has said.

Thailand had no foreign visitors in April, when it imposed a ban on international passenger flights until the end of June. Last year, foreign tourists contributed 11.4 percent of GDP while domestic tourism made up 6 percent.

Thailand aims to attract foreign visitors by creating so-called travel bubbles with nations that have also managed to rein in the virus, but has set no deadline.

Abu Dhabi fund boosts stake in Spanish mobile tower operator Cellnex

Updated 17 June 2020
Reuters

  • Abu Dhabi Investment Authority raised its holdings in Cellnex to 6.97 percent on June 10
  • Cellnex has bought tens of thousands of phone towers across Europe in the past few years
MADRID: Abu Dhabi’s sovereign wealth fund raised its stake in Spanish mobile phone tower operator Cellnex after it had broken a shareholders pact with the Benetton family and Singapore’s sovereign fund last month.
The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority raised its stake in Cellnex to 6.97 percent on June 10, the Spanish stock market regulator said in a filing on Tuesday. The fund had said last month it owned 6.73 percent in Cellnex.
Italy’s Benetton family and the two sovereign funds announced last month they would break the shareholders pact that allowed them to control 29.9 percent in Cellnex.
After the operation, the Benettons would hold 16.45 percent in the telecom company and the two funds would each own 6.73 percent, the three investors said.
The Benettons and the Singapore fund have not announced any change in their respective holdings in Cellnex.
Spun off from Spanish infrastructure operator Abertis in 2015, Cellnex has expanded quickly and now has a market capitalization of close to $22.56 billion, making it the eighth largest company on the IBEX 35 blue-chip index.
Cellnex has bought tens of thousands of phone towers across Europe in the past few years and now controls more than 50,000 sites. It is seen as a key player in a potential consolidation of the European telecoms infrastructure market.

