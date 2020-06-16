ISTANBUL: Police teargas, rubber bullets and widespread arrests greeted hundreds of protesters in Turkey on Tuesday, the second day of their Justice and Democracy March to Ankara.
The march organized by the pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (HDP) began in the far northwestern province of Edirne and the far southeastern province of Hakkari — opposite sides of the country — and the “twin-track” protest is due to converge in the capital on June 20.
“Our main objective here is to oppose the destruction and the damage inflicted by the government and its nationalistic ally on all segments of society,” HDP deputy Tuma Celik told Arab News. “The march is a collective symbol that shows what that pressure amounts to.”
Celik, who is one of the leaders of the Edirne march, has contacted NGOs in Turkey to seek non-partisan support for justice, democratization and a solution to the Kurdish issue.
Tulay Hatimogullari, HDP member of parliament from the southern province of Adana, took part in the march from Hakkari.
“Despite the high police precautions in the province, local shoppers and elderly women in the neighborhood greeted us with our party flags,” she told Arab News. “We are marching toward democracy.”
She said the march was aimed at building bridges between different segments of society, across geographical lines and beyond political affiliations.
“Our common denominator is to stand with the oppressed people,” she said.
Teargas attacks on protesters in Turkey
https://arab.news/5greg
Teargas attacks on protesters in Turkey
ISTANBUL: Police teargas, rubber bullets and widespread arrests greeted hundreds of protesters in Turkey on Tuesday, the second day of their Justice and Democracy March to Ankara.