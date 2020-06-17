Ihsan Bafakih has been the governor of the State Properties General Authority (SPGA) since December 2018.
Bafakih holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing from Westminster College in Salt Lake City, US. He is also a wealth manager certified by the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority.
He also attended several advanced courses in career training at leading institutions such as the International Institute for Management Development in Switzerland.
Before his current role as SPGA governor, Bafakih worked as the CEO of Mohammed I. AlSubeaei and Sons Investment Co. and as the chief financial officer of the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones.
He has been an active member of the Saudi-American Business Council since 2010. He is also a member of the Saudi-Singaporean Business Council.
The Saudi Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture signed an agreement with the SPGA to establish an integrated model administrative complex for its different departments on a piece of state-owned land in Riyadh.
The agreement aims to achieve optimal and effective use of the state’s real estate at the lowest cost by increasing cooperation with the private sector to carry out government projects.
Commenting on the agreement, Bafakih said the SPGA manages state-owned real estate assets and its methodology stands on four key pillars: Protection, productivity, efficiency, and quality.
He noted that the ministry and the authority share a strategic partnership.
