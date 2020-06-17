Abu Dhabi allows citizens, residents to exit city without permit

DUBAI: UAE authorities announced that citizens and residents of Abu Dhabi may leave the capital without a permit, state news agency WAM reported.
They will still require entry permits issued by the Abu Dhabi police. Movement is restricted to hours outside of national sterilization programme, which runs every night from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m.
The decision was made by the city’s Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Committee for the COVID-19, Police and Department of Health.
Workers are still prohibited from entering and leaving Abu Dhabi.
