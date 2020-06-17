Turkey passes competition law, raising concern about data, trade secrets

Oman to scrap NOC requirement for expat workers

DUBAI: Expat workers in Oman would be able to switch jobs with a No Objection Certificate according to a new directive to be enforced in 2021.

The decision aims to make the country’s labor market “more attractive and competitive,” state-run Oman News Agency reported.

“In order to enhance the attractiveness and competitiveness of the labor market, and correction of its conditions, the Sultanate tends to eliminate the requirement of a no-objection certificate NOC from the transfer of a worker from his employer to another employer if he so desires, starting the next year 2021 after it was compulsory,” a government statement read.

The new rule applies to non-Omani workers who have finished their contracts, whether they are based in Oman or outside the country.