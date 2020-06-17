You are here

Turkey passes competition law, raising concern about data, trade secrets

The Competition Authority’s wider powers was introduced by lawmakers from Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan’s AK Party. (AFP file photo)
Reuters

  • Competition Authority allowed to obtain copies or physical examples of books, data and documents from institutions during an inspection
ISTANBUL: Turkey’s parliament on Tuesday passed a law that includes giving wider powers to the Competition Authority, a change criticized by opposition parties for not providing measures to protect personal data and trade secrets.
According to a section of the law on adjustments to the competition law, the Competition Authority is allowed to obtain copies or physical examples of books, data and documents from institutions during an inspection.
Members of parliament opposed to the change said more guarantees were needed regarding both personal data and trade secrets while giving such “extensive authority” to the Competition Authority.
According to an explanation of the law, the adjustment clarifies the scope of the inspection authority, which is “vital for revealing cartels.”
The change, introduced by President Tayyip Erdogan’s AK Party, also aims to clarify a self-evaluation method and introduce a new test to evaluate effective competition, among other measures.
The AKP says the change aims to bring the competition law up to European Union standards.

Topics: Turkey

Oman to scrap NOC requirement for expat workers

Arab News

Oman to scrap NOC requirement for expat workers

  • The decision aims to make the country’s labor market “more attractive and competitive”
  • The new rule applies to non-Omani workers who have finished their contracts
DUBAI: Expat workers in Oman would be able to switch jobs with a No Objection Certificate according to a new directive to be enforced in 2021.

The decision aims to make the country’s labor market “more attractive and competitive,” state-run Oman News Agency reported.

“In order to enhance the attractiveness and competitiveness of the labor market, and correction of its conditions, the Sultanate tends to eliminate the requirement of a no-objection certificate NOC from the transfer of a worker from his employer to another employer if he so desires, starting the next year 2021 after it was compulsory,” a government statement read.

The new rule applies to non-Omani workers who have finished their contracts, whether they are based in Oman or outside the country.

Topics: Oman

