You are here

  • Home
  • Gigi Hadid shares teaser for appearance on Food Network show

Gigi Hadid shares teaser for appearance on Food Network show

The megamodel is set to star in an episode of cooking competition show 'Beat Bobby Flay.' (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4kpge

Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

Gigi Hadid shares teaser for appearance on Food Network show

  • The mom-to-be filmed the episode in New York back in October 2019
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Part-Palestinian model Gigi Hadid shot an episode of her self-proclaimed favorite show “Beat Bobby Flay” back in October 2019 in New York, and this week it’s been revealed that the hotly-anticipated episode will finally air on the Food Network on Sunday. 

The mom-to-be took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a teaser for her appearance on the American competition show, which sees her team up with chef Anne Burrell to out-cook Iron Chef Bobby Flay.

 “So pumped. Let’s go,” the megamodel said in the teaser. “I'm the biggest fan of the show, you know that, and sometimes I like to see you win but usually not,” she joked. 

The 25-year-old’s love for food and cooking is no secret. Hadid frequently documents her prowess in the kitchen on her social media. She even has a separate highlights section of Instagram Stories entitled “From My Kitchen” on her account dedicated to showcasing the delectable treats she has cooked up, which include everything from banana muffins to pesto pasta.

The pregnant supermodel also has a penchant for cooking shows, recently expressing her love for the Food Network, when she was brought to tears when presented with a bagel cake from Cake Boss baker, Buddy Valastro on her 25th birthday in April.

“I will never forget my 25th bday! +++ The icing on the perfect quarantine bday was finding out my surprise everything-bagel-cake was made by the one and only Cake Boss @buddyvalastro who I have watched for over a decade (sic),” she wrote on Instagram. 



View this post on Instagram


Had the sweetest day celebrating my 25th birthday with my quarantine family, who made it so special for me, along with all the love I felt from all over the world! Thank you to everyone for the birthday messages, I carried you with me yesterday!! I am grateful and lucky that my family and friends -near and far- are healthy and safe, and although I missed loved ones I wish I could have celebrated with, know that these times will make us even more grateful for togetherness to be had in the future ! I will never forget my 25th bday! +++The icing on the perfect quarantine bday was finding out my surprise everything-bagel-cake was made by the one and only Cake Boss @buddyvalastro who I have watched for over a decade. I CRIED REAL TEARS! BUDDY! This is a dream come true. I can’t believe you made this cake for me while the bakery is closed. It means more to me than you know, and when we hopefully meet some day you will truly know that there almost isn’t an episode I’ve missed. 10/10 would be a Carlo’s intern whenever needed. Grateful, honored, your biggest fan.

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

“I CRIED REAL TEARS! BUDDY! This is a dream come true. I can’t believe you made this cake for me while the bakery is closed. It means more to me than you know, and when we hopefully meet some day you will truly know that there almost isn’t an episode I’ve missed. 10/10 would be a Carlo’s intern whenever needed. Grateful, honored, your biggest fan (sic).”

The bagel cake was chosen after the supermodel revealed the breakfast food has been her biggest craving since finding out she was expecting her first child with her partner British-Pakistani singer Zayn Malik. 

Topics: Gigi Hadid

California takes steps to safely restart film industry

Updated 16 June 2020
Raffi Boghosian

California takes steps to safely restart film industry

  • With theaters planning to reopen worldwide in July, the entertainment industry is taking steps to end the COVID-19 shutdown
Updated 16 June 2020
Raffi Boghosian

LOS ANGELES: California is gearing up to enter the third stage of Governor Gavin Newsome’s four-stage plan to reopen the state after the lockdown measures imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). As the business capital of the film and TV industry, Hollywood is wondering when and how productions will resume.

Arab News spoke with Colleen Bell, executive director of the California Film Commission, who is in charge of overseeing the industry’s permitting, training, and tax incentives. She is working alongside Governor Newsome and public health officials to answer that question.

“There’s so much production that takes place here in the state of California, and between one minute and the next it was completely shuttered. It’s a unique set of circumstances,” Bell said.

She estimated that, between the major studios in Southern California, indie production companies and ancillary businesses, the number of entertainment industry jobs impacted by the shutdown is in the hundreds of thousands.

“There are a lot of people who are out of work, without paychecks. They’ve got bills to pay and family to take care of,” she said. “Resuming production activity here in the state will be an important part of the overall economic recovery.”

Before filming can resume however, officials need to determine how to ensure the safety of the workforce. This is important both for individual health and to prevent a second wave of COVID-19 outbreaks. 

According to Bell, multiple groups are working to determine what the new protocols and health guidelines will be, either in conjunction with each other or separately. In addition to the governor’s office, the Film Commission and public health officials, many other groups have a vested interest in production safely restarting. These include studio executives, independent producers, workers’ unions and insurance specialists. 

“It’s down to the public health officials who are analyzing data all day, every day. They will make recommendations in terms of timing — when they feel that things can slowly open up in terms of production activity,” Bell said. “They’ll be looking at guidelines and protocols that have been suggested by experts who work in production.”

Bell identified two major problems that these groups have encountered in drafting the guidelines to reopening.

“Filming typically takes place in an intimate environment with cast and crew working closely together with tight deadlines,” she said of the first issue. “Sets are relatively controlled environments, but they can often be tightly populated.”

A former film producer, Bell recalled days spent in sets and offices the size of a trailer, working alongside numerous other people — a prime breeding ground for a virus to spread. In circumstances such as these, changes must be made to allow room for social distancing and to create backup safety measures. 

The second problem complicates matters further. Unlike other businesses priming to reopen, such as gyms or restaurants where the basic layout and conditions are the same from location to location, film and TV sets lack consistency. Conditions can vary wildly from production to production, making it difficult to create a uniform set of protocols.

“You’ve got small facility productions, large soundstage productions, location shoots. There are so many different environments,” said Bell. “I don’t believe it’ll be one-size-fits all for every production.”

Bell was able to outline a few ideas, however, that could be applied to most film sets, the first of which was in regards to onset catering. Traditionally, many tables were open air, allowing for any cast and crew member to handle the food. 

“I’m not sure that they were so healthy to begin with,” Bell said of the serving practices.

Another idea being discussed was that of restricting access to various parts of the set and workspace. Limiting where specific workers are allowed would help to create a controlled environment and allow for more consistent social distancing.

The final potential new health and safety practice was limiting cross-contamination by assigning each crew member his or her own set of tools. As these and other guidelines are put into place, Bell sees an industry-wide opportunity for improvement.

“This forced set of circumstances pushed a focus on safety and health on sets,” she said. “I imagine there will be some really good takeaways after this pandemic that will continue to be included in day-to-day production activity.”

With theaters planning to reopen worldwide in July, the entertainment industry is taking steps to end the COVID-19 shutdown. While Bell could not provide a specific timeline for when production would resume, she gave her assurances that the California Film Commission was working tirelessly to help ensure that actors, directors and designers could return to their film sets in the safest way possible. 

Topics: Hollywood

Latest updates

Gigi Hadid shares teaser for appearance on Food Network show
Japan’s exports fall most since 2009 as US demand slumps
Turkey passes competition law, raising concern about data, trade secrets
Oman to scrap NOC requirement for expat workers
Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Sport releases guide ahead of resumption of activities

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.