Russian leader Putin has ‘disinfection tunnel’ to protect him from coronavirus

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting via video conference at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow on Monday, June 15, 2020. (Kremlin pool photo via AP)
AFP

  • Vladimir Putin has been self-isolating at his Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow under lockdown
MOSCOW: Visitors meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin at his country residence must first pass through a walk-through device that sprays them with disinfectant, to protect him from the coronavirus, officials said.
Putin has been self-isolating at his Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow under lockdown although he made a public appearance without a mask at an outdoor event on the June 12 Russia Day holiday.
As part of precautions to protect the president, visitors walk through the device and get sprayed from above and the side, a video posted Tuesday evening on Twitter by Kremlin pool journalists from RIA Novosti state news agency showed.
The authorities in Penza region east of Moscow where the device was made boasted that it “ensured the safety of the head of government and all those who visit him.”
The Penza regional government said the president’s staff got in touch with the manufacturing company, which until the virus outbreak specialized in automatic cleaning equipment for industrial use.
The device includes facial recognition technology and can take people’s temperatures, according to the manufacturers.
The Kremlin has imposed a range of measures to protect Putin including regular virus testing of the leader and all those who come into contact with him.
Visitors have to take a virus test before meeting Putin, his spokesman said.
The president began holding video conference calls with officials in April, although there have been a few exceptions. For example, he was shown meeting in person with the chief of oil giant Rosneft, Igor Sechin, on May 12.
Despite these measures, some in Putin’s circle have caught the virus, including his spokesman Dmitry Peskov, who said, however, that he had not met the president recently enough to have infected him.
In an apparent close brush with the virus in March, Putin was shown on television shaking hands with the chief doctor at a Moscow virus hospital while neither was wearing a mask. The doctor, Denis Protsenko, soon afterwards tested positive.
The elaborate precautions protecting Putin sparked anger from some as the Kremlin has ruled it is safe to hold a national vote on July 1 on constitutional changes that would allow him to serve another consecutive Kremlin term.
“Let them install this know-how at every polling station and then hold a vote,” wrote a commentator, Aleks, on the website of Komsomolskaya Pravda tabloid.

Paris court to issue verdict in graft trial of Bashar Assad’s uncle

Updated 27 min 24 sec ago
AFP

Paris court to issue verdict in graft trial of Bashar Assad’s uncle

  • Rifaat Assad may not be in the dock for judgment, having been hospitalized last December
Updated 27 min 24 sec ago
AFP
PARIS: A Paris court will give its verdict Wednesday in a trial on money laundering charges for Syrian President Bashar Assad’s uncle, who amassed a fortune in France over several decades.
Rifaat Assad, 82, may not be in the dock for judgment, having been hospitalized last December during his trial with internal bleeding.
The younger brother of the late Syrian president Hafez Assad — father of the incumbent president — is standing trial in Paris for crimes allegedly committed between 1984 and 2016, including aggravated tax fraud and misappropriation of Syrian funds.
France’s national finance prosecutor has sought a four-year prison sentence and a 10-million-euro fine, and has called for the confiscation of all Assad’s real estate, valued at $99.5 million.
Assad, who divides his time between France and Britain, denies the charges.
The 82-year-old, dubbed the “Butcher of Hama” for allegedly commanding troops who put down an uprising in central Syria in 1982, has been under investigation in France since 2014.
This came the year after anti-corruption group Sherpa filed a suit accusing Assad of using ill-gotten gains from corruption in Syria to build a real estate fortune in the country.
Formerly Syria’s vice president, Assad left his home country in 1984 after mounting a failed coup against his brother Hafez, who led Syria from 1971 to 2000.
Today, he describes himself as an opponent of the regime of his nephew.
After he arrived in Europe, Rifaat Assad’s lavish lifestyle, four wives and 16 children soon raised eyebrows.
His reported French fortune includes two Paris townhouses, one measuring 3,000 square meters, as well as a stud farm, a chateau and 7,300 square meters of office space in Lyon.
He and his family also built up a huge portfolio of 507 properties in Spain, valued at around $786 million, Spanish legal documents show. All his properties in that country were seized by the authorities in 2017.
Assad, awarded France’s Legion of Honour in 1986 for “services rendered,” insists his lifestyle was made possible by gifts from the Saudi royal family amounting to more than a million dollars per month.
But while his lawyers claimed to document gifts of almost $25 million between 1984 and 2010, French investigators registered transfers from Saudi Arabia totaling only $10 million.
Assad’s trial opened on December 9 last year.
This is only the second trial of a foreign dignitary in France on charges of “ill-gotten gains.”
In the first, Equatorial Guinea vice president Teodorin Obiang received a three-year suspended jail term in October 2017 after being convicted of using public money to fund a jet-set lifestyle in Paris.

