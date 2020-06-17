You are here

  • Home
  • Lufthansa warns rescue threatened as billionaire weighs in

Lufthansa warns rescue threatened as billionaire weighs in

Lufthansa has already warned that 22,000 full-time positions out of 135,000 worldwide must be slashed. (AFP file photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/n9czu

Updated 17 June 2020
AFP

Lufthansa warns rescue threatened as billionaire weighs in

  • Group has already warned that 22,000 full-time positions out of 135,000 worldwide must be slashed
Updated 17 June 2020
AFP

FRANKFURT AM MAIN: European airline giant Lufthansa warned Wednesday that a billionaire investor could block a $10.1 billion pandemic rescue plan agreed with the German state.
With attendance at a general shareholder meeting next week expected to be low, “the board considers it possible that the stabilization package could fail,” Lufthansa said in a statement, pointing to “the latest public statements by the company’s largest single shareholder, Heinz-Hermann Thiele.”
“The management board urgently appeals to all... shareholders to exercise their voting rights,” the company added.
Only a simple majority is needed for approval if the holders of more than 50 percent of shares vote, while lower participation ups the threshold to two thirds.
Just two weeks ago, chief executive Carsten Spohr had said he was “confident that the measures will receive a majority.”
Plans to save the group from the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic would see the state climb aboard with a 20-percent stake, with an option on a further five percent plus one share to block hostile takeovers.
In an interview with the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ) daily published late Tuesday, rail industry billionaire Thiele said he had increased his stake in Lufthansa in recent weeks to 15 percent.
But he said his snapping up shares was “not a signal that I will vote against anything at the general meeting.”
Thiele had announced in March that he held 10 percent, making him the group’s biggest single investor.
He told FAZ airline bosses “could have negotiated more toughly” with Berlin over the rescue package.
“Not all the possibilities were exhausted” before deciding to dilute existing investors’ holdings to make room for Berlin, Thiele charged.
“It’s conceivable that we can discuss and clear up where there is still room for maneuver” before the June 25 meeting, he said.
Thiele pointed to other European airlines like Air France/KLM, which have received state aid in the form of loans rather than government shareholdings.
With government-appointed members around the supervisory board table under the Lufthansa rescue plan, necessary harsh restructuring moves like job cuts could be made more difficult or even blocked, Thiele argued.
The group has already warned that 22,000 full-time positions out of 135,000 worldwide must be slashed, as demand is expected to remain far below pre-pandemic levels for years to come.
Without the rescue, Lufthansa “would possibly have to apply for protective shield proceedings under insolvency law ... if no other solution is found immediately,” the company said.

Topics: aviation Lufthansa Germany

Related

Business & Economy
Lufthansa vows extensive revamp as losses balloon
Business & Economy
Lufthansa accepts tweaked demands by Brussels over state bailout

Saudi Arabia leads the way with production cuts as OPEC throttles output in May

Updated 3 min 5 sec ago
AFP

Saudi Arabia leads the way with production cuts as OPEC throttles output in May

  • OPEC+ pledged to cut output by 9.7 million bpd from May 1 until the end of June
Updated 3 min 5 sec ago
AFP

PARIS: Major oil producers sharply cut back output in May, data showed on Wednesday, as part of a concerted effort to prop up prices that have fallen dramatically in the wake of the global coronavirus pandemic.

In the latest monthly report by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), data showed that the cartel’s 13 member states throttled output by 6.2 million barrels per day (bpd) last month.

In April, OPEC and key allies such as Russia — grouped together under the OPEC+ banner — had pledged to cut output by 9.7 million bpd from May 1 until the end of June.

In a further crisis meeting earlier this month, the oil-producing nations subsequently agreed to extend those cuts through July.

OPEC itself does not officially publish exact output figures in its regular monthly bulletins, but instead cites data compiled by so-called secondary sources. And according to those statistics, OPEC kingpin Saudi Arabia bore the brunt of the cuts, curbing its output by 3.16 million bpd alone.

The UAE cut production by 1.364 million bpd and Kuwait axed 921,000 bpd.

The action was deemed necessary after oil prices plummeted in the face of falling demand as countries around the world imposed strict lockdowns to stop the spread of the new coronavirus.

In its latest monthly report, OPEC estimated that 10 non-member states had also cut production by 2.95 million bpd in May, bringing the overall volume of cuts to 9.2 million bpd.

Topics: Saudi Arabia OPEC

Related

Special
Business & Economy
OPEC+ efforts slashed oil market volatility by two-thirds, study finds

Latest updates

SBF turns 31: A look back at Saudi Arabia’s bowling achievements
Tactical produces Royal Ascot performance fit for a Queen
Saudi Arabia leads the way with production cuts as OPEC throttles output in May
Post-virus recovery goes up in flames for Tunisian vendors
Robots: Allies during virus pandemic, enemies later?

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.