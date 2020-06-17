You are here

Qatar Airways will not take new aircraft in 2020 or 2021, CEO says

Qatar Airways chief executive Akbar Al-Baker said there would be a knock-on effect to future deliveries due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Above, Baker announces a commitment for five additional 777 freighters from Boeing on June 19, 2019. (AFP file photo)
Reuters

  • There would be a knock-on effect to future deliveries due to the COVID-19 pandemic
LONDON: Qatar Airways will not take any new planes ordered from Boeing or Airbus in 2020 or 2021, chief executive Akbar Al-Baker said on Wednesday, adding there would be a knock-on effect to future deliveries due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Qatar Airways has ordered tens of billions of dollars of aircraft from the world’s two biggest planemakers. But after a plunge in demand for air travel, it says it has no room for new aircraft and will instead shrink its fleet of around 200 jets.

“Quite a lot of (deliveries) will be deferred. We have already notified both Boeing and Airbus that we will not be taking any airplanes this year or next year,” Al-Baker said in an interview on Britain’s Sky News.

“All the other aircraft that we have on order that were supposed to be delivered to us within the next two or three years, will now be pushed back to as long as nearly eight to 10 years.”

Al-Baker repeated a warning to the planemakers that a refusal to comply with the airline’s request could jeopardize future business between them.

“If they don’t oblige to our requirements, (then) we will have to review our long-term business relationships with them,” he said, adding the airline no longer needed the 30 firm orders for Boeing’s 737 MAX it had placed.

“We have already informed Boeing that we will have to replace them with some other type of airplanes ... we will not require anymore of the 737 MAXs.”

Al-Baker also said Qatar Airways would continue to support British Airways owner IAG after increasing its stake in the airlines group in February.

“It is a strategic investment. We will continue to be an investor in IAG,” he said. “If it is necessary, yes, we will inject equity into IAG.”

Topics: aviation Qatar Airways

LONDON: Amazon and Souq has launched Amazon.sa in Saudi Arabia to replace the Souq.com e-commerce website.

It comes as online shopping worldwide gets a boost from pandemic-related lockdowns and more shoppers are forced to turn to the web.

“The new store brings together the best of Souq’s local know-how and Amazon’s global retailing experience. The store’s selection ranges from local products to those from all over the world, including Amazon US,” said a statement on the homepage of Amazon.sa

Customers can now shop on Amazon in Saudi Arabia using their Souq credentials and free next day delivery will be available for orders above SR200 ($53).

The Souq Saudi workforce has grown to more than 1,400 in the last few years, according to its website.

The newly branded website is available in Arabic on both the desktop and app platforms.

To use amazon.sa on shoppers should download the Amazon shopping app and select "Saudi Arabia" from the settings.

Souq.com was founded in 2005 by Syrian entrepreneur Ronaldo Mouchawar.

Topics: retail Saudi Arabia Amazon

