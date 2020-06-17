You are here

  • Home
  • UAE citizens can travel to ‘low-risk’ countries from Tuesday

UAE citizens can travel to ‘low-risk’ countries from Tuesday

Chairs at the Passports Department are set up to adhere to social distancing as civil servants return to work following the easing of restrictions in Dubai on 16 June, 2020. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nnqyw

Updated 4 sec ago
Reuters

UAE citizens can travel to ‘low-risk’ countries from Tuesday

  • Prospective travelers must test negative for COVID-19 and must quarantine on their return to the UAE for up to 14 days
Updated 4 sec ago
Reuters

CAIRO: The United Arab Emirates said citizens and residents will be allowed to travel to countries deemed low-risk for catching the coronavirus from next Tuesday.
Prospective travelers must test negative for COVID-19 and must quarantine on their return to the UAE for up to 14 days, Saif Al Dhaheri, spokesman for the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, told reporters.
Airport authorities will check travelers for symptoms. Those with a fever or showing respiratory problems will be isolated and barred from travel, he said.
Dhaheri did not give a list of countries for each risk category, but said all travel to high-risk countries would remain banned.
Travel to medium-risk countries would be allowed on a case-by-case basis, for people seeking health treatment, visiting immediate family or those on military, diplomatic or official business.

Topics: UAE Travel Coronavirus

Related

Middle-East
UAE extends Abu Dhabi travel ban

Dubai’s COVID-19 restrictions on over 60s and young children lifted

Updated 17 June 2020
Arab News

Dubai’s COVID-19 restrictions on over 60s and young children lifted

  • The precautionary measures of wearing face masks and social distancing still apply across the emirate
Updated 17 June 2020
Arab News

LONDON: Dubai announced a lifting of restrictions to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for people over 60 and children younger than 12 on Wednesday.

The decision to reopen certain sectors of the economy, which will begin on Thursday, was taken by the emirate’s Supreme Committee for Crisis and Disaster Management, the Dubai Media Office (DMO) reported.

The precautionary measures of wearing face masks and social distancing still apply across the emirate.

Facilities to reopen include swimming pools, museums and cinemas, as well as those providing healthcare to elderly people.

According to the DMO, people aged over 60 and below 12 will be allowed to enter malls and other public places as long they continue to follow precautionary measures, such as wearing face masks and maintaining a distance of two meters from other people.

As of Wednesday, the UAE had 42,928 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 293 fatalities.

Topics: Middle East UAE Dubai Coronavirus

Related

Middle-East
Dubai taxis to use AI to detect potential coronavirus cases
Sport
Dubai’s sports academies, facilities reopen as coronavirus restrictions ease

Latest updates

UAE citizens can travel to ‘low-risk’ countries from Tuesday
Brands and users are turning to Facebook for healthcare
Germany’s Sea Watch rescues 100 migrants off Libya
Beijing cancels flights, shuts schools over new virus outbreak
Dubai’s COVID-19 restrictions on over 60s and young children lifted

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.