You are here

  • Home
  • Scooters, e-bikes ride road to the future

Scooters, e-bikes ride road to the future

Electric bikes and scooters, dismissed before the pandemic as a curiosity, are getting fresh traction as major cities such as Rome emerge from lockdown. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9xz6k

Updated 18 June 2020
AFP

Scooters, e-bikes ride road to the future

  • Spin recently unveiled plans to launch its shared e-scooters in Cologne and other German cities, and will expand in US cities including Atlanta
Updated 18 June 2020
AFP

WASHINGTON: Electric bikes and scooters, dismissed before the pandemic as a curiosity or nuisance, are getting fresh traction in cities seeking new transportation options as they emerge from lockdowns.

Some “micromobility” operators which cut back or shut down during the coronavirus lockdowns are now expanding to meet growing demands.

Shared mobility operators Lime, Bird and Ford-owned Spin report robust growth in cities worldwide, despite a near-shutdown of tourism, as people turn to scooters and e-bikes for commuting or errands.

“People are desperate for open air transportation where they can maintain social distancing,” said David Spielfogel, chief policy officer at Lime, which has relaunched in most of its 100-plus cities.

Spielfogel said city officials have warmed to the idea of micromobility despite a cool attitude just months earlier.

“There has been a sea change in the attitude of cities from seeing micromobility as novelty primarily used by tourists to seeing bikes and scooters as a core piece of the transportation system that will thrive in the post-pandemic period,” he said.

“Cities are afraid that people will return to cars, so they see this as a good option.”

Lime, which has agreed to take over the Uber Jump scooters and bikes, said it has seen “exponential” growth in cities such as Paris, Washington, Tel Aviv, Oklahoma City and Zurich, among others,

Spin recently unveiled plans to launch its shared e-scooters in Cologne and other German cities, and will expand in US cities.

Spin said it had seen weekly usage increases of 30 percent since April with people using scooters for longer periods.

The scooters “are being used now more than ever as a utility rather than for leisurely activities,” said Euwyn Poon, Spin’s president.

Global scooter operator Bird also said business is looking up, with North American ridership more than double pre-pandemic levels.

“Around the world, an increasing number of people are trying micromobility for the first time,” Bird said in a blog post.

In the months before the pandemic, some local officials were decrying dockless bikes and scooters as nuisances creating sidewalk “clutter.”

But the pandemic has changed the outlook, with fear of crowds cutting transit ridership by 70 to 90 percent.

“The pandemic has certainly changed the way communities view micromobility,” said Susan Shaheen, co-director of the Transportation Sustainability Research Center at the University of California at Berkeley.

However, Harriet Tregoning, director of the Numo Alliance, a nonprofit group focused on urban mobility, said that the economic model for shared micromobility firms remains murky.

Venture-funded firms which cater to tourists and college campuses may only marginally help with post-COVID transportation needs, she said.

Topics: scooters Electric bikes

Related

Business & Economy
China’s Ninebot unveils scooters that drive themselves to charging stations
Business & Economy
Battered oil demand faces threat from electric vehicles

Qantas cuts international flights until October

Updated 9 min 5 sec ago
AFP

Qantas cuts international flights until October

  • Australian tourism minister Simon Birmingham says overseas travel was unlikely to restart before next year
  • Australia and New Zealand are unwinding coronavirus restrictions
Updated 9 min 5 sec ago
AFP
SYDNEY: Australian flag-carrier Qantas on Thursday said it had cut all international flights until late October, except those to New Zealand, as border restrictions look set to remain in force.
The decision comes after Australian tourism minister Simon Birmingham said overseas travel was unlikely to restart before next year.
“With Australia’s borders set to remain closed for some time, we have canceled most international flights until late October,” a Qantas spokesperson said in a statement.
“We still have some flights scheduled across the Tasman in the coming months, with the expected travel bubble between Australia and New Zealand.”
Australia and New Zealand are unwinding coronavirus restrictions after successfully suppressing its spread to relatively low numbers.
New Zealand broke a 24-day run with no new cases on Tuesday after it emerged two women who recently arrived from Britain were allowed out of quarantine early without being tested for the virus, even though one had mild symptoms.
A special arrangement could be made for some travelers, such as overseas students, but international tourism was not likely in the near future, Birmingham told Australia’s Today Show on Thursday morning.
“In terms of letting tourism and travel just open up freely again, I think that’s quite some way off,” he said.
The comments come after he urged Australians to holiday locally, to help replace some of the $31 billion international tourism nets the country every year.
“We want them to feel an almost patriotic duty to get out and support the jobs and small businesses of their fellow citizens by having whatever Aussie holiday they can,” he said in a speech at the National Press Club in Canberra on Wednesday.
According to Qantas some Australians were already embracing new freedoms, with passengers on the carrier doubling from 34,000 last week to 64,000 this week.
Australia has just two full-service airlines, Virgin and Qantas, which are complemented by their budget offshoots, Tigerair and Jetstar.
Virgin Australia Group went into voluntary administration in late April as the global aviation industry came to a halt owing to international border closures designed to slow the spread of coronavirus.
Both airlines are slowly ramping up domestic flights with Qantas hoping to increase routes to 40 percent of pre-pandemic levels by July as demand grows.

Latest updates

Iran rejects US sanctions on Syria, vows to boost trade with ally
Qantas cuts international flights until October
Rockets hit Baghdad’s Green Zone
Iran successfully tests new naval cruise missile
Beijing residents rush coronavirus test clinics as emergency rules expand

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.