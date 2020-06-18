Dr. Yaseen Arabi is the chairman of the intensive care department and the medical director of respiratory services at King Abdul Aziz Medical City in Riyadh (KAMC-R).
Arabi moderated a panel titled “COVID-19: Health and Beyond” on the virtual T20 conference, “Policy Recommendations for a Post-COVID-19 World,” on Monday.
The panel discussed important factors on how medical facilities and health sectors could move forward from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, stressing the importance of ensuring health care is provided to all of humanity, including the underprivileged.
The T20 engagement group brings policy experts from institutions from around the world to come up with solutions to
global issues and deliver them
to G20 leaders.
Arabi completed a two-year residency in internal medicine at Wayne State University in Detroit in the US in 1994, and spent the next year there as a chief medical resident. From 1995 to 1998, he undertook a pulmonary and critical care fellowship at the University of Wisconsin in the
city of Madison.
The same year, Arabi joined KAMC-R where he remains today. He is currently a professor at the King Saud bin Abdul Aziz University for Health Sciences, and has previously taught at King Abdullah International Medical Research Center.
Arabi has been a member of several committees including at the Society of Critical Care Medicine, the American College of Chest Physicians, and the administrative board of the Saudi Society of Critical Care.
He has had an extensive career, which has seen him recieve many international awards, including the Ministry of Health Pioneer Research Award in 2019 for innovative research that influenced ongoing health domains, a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Saudi Critical Care Society, the Saudi Universities Excellence Award in Scientific Productivity, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Award in 2017, and the Bary A. Shapiro Memorial Award for Excellence in Critical Care Management in 2011.
Dr. Yaseen Arabi, Saudi doctor
https://arab.news/nvzqs
Dr. Yaseen Arabi, Saudi doctor
Dr. Yaseen Arabi is the chairman of the intensive care department and the medical director of respiratory services at King Abdul Aziz Medical City in Riyadh (KAMC-R).