Abu Dhabi gears up to reopening restaurants, cafés

DUBAI: Restaurants and cafés in Abu Dhabi are gearing up to reopen after a three-month closure to the public.
Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) issued a circular on Wednesday detailing new safety measures to be taken by restaurants outside malls, state news agency WAM reported.
Restaurants, cafeterias and coffee shops outside of shopping malls will be allowed to operate at 40 percent capacities. Disposable single-use cutlery will be compulsory and customers will be required to wear masks and gloves and adhere to social distancing of at least 2.5 meters.
Employees will have to undergo COVID-19 screenings before resuming work, and tables and other surfaces will have to be continuously sterilized.
Other rules include closure of waiting areas, allowing a maximum of four people to be seated at the same table and measuring the temperature of employees and customers.
Buffets and shisha services will remain closed.
