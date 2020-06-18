You are here

  • Home
  • Beijing residents rush coronavirus test clinics as emergency rules expand

Beijing residents rush coronavirus test clinics as emergency rules expand

Beijing has expanded daily testing capacity to 90,000, but the new program puts a strain on resources. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/c5za5

Updated 32 sec ago
Reuters

Beijing residents rush coronavirus test clinics as emergency rules expand

  • Residents now require a negative result on a nucleic acid test to travel, officials say
  • Beijing has expanded daily testing capacity to 90,000, but the new program puts a strain on resources
Updated 32 sec ago
Reuters

BEIJING: China’s capital has mandated coronavirus tests for hundreds of thousands of people as it widens measures against a new outbreak of the disease that has sent anxious residents flooding to clinics for voluntary tests, putting a strain on the system.
Crowds of masked people waiting for tests have become a common sight in recent days across Beijing, which has tested more than 350,000 people, with many more expected.
“It’s very difficult right now,” said musician Chen Weiwen, 31, whose plans to visit the southwestern city of Chengdu faced a delay because of the wait for a test.
“I don’t mind waiting, but after the test I need to leave in 7 days and there may not be a flight I can get then.”
The measures are part of the city’s “wartime” response to a surge of 158 infections since last week, the majority linked to its huge Xinfadi wholesale food center.
Residents now require a negative result on a nucleic acid test to travel, officials say, as well as to visit some attractions or return to work in industries that involve food handling.
That is in addition to mandatory tests for those with direct links to the market and their close contacts, as well as people in surrounding neighborhoods and frontline health workers.
That could be a large number, as officials say about 200,000 people from all over Beijing have visited Xinfadi since May 30.
“Testing efficiency is high,” Pan Xuhong, deputy director of the Beijing Municipal Public Security Bureau, said on Thursday.
“Those who need to leave Beijing can safely do so once tested negative in a nucleic acid test.”
Staff at a restaurant in the southern Fengtai district said that health workers had tested every employee.
At the same time, state media warned that supplies in the city of 21 million could be strained, and Reuters checks showed waiting times for voluntary appointments stretched to weeks or months in some places.
China, a top producer of nucleic acid tests, could turn out up to 5 million a day, authorities said last month. Beijing has expanded daily testing capacity to 90,000, but the new program puts a strain on resources.
“Some citizens spontaneously go to medical institutions or fever clinics for (tests) and crowding occurs,” the state-run Beijing Daily newspaper said.
That in turn heightened infection risks and pressure on the supply of materials and testing capacity, it added.
A Reuters check showed many testing facilities inundated by those seeking voluntary tests, with bookings filled as soon they opened on the city’s official app.
Just one of 11 test sites telephoned by Reuters answered. The First Medical Center of the People’s Liberation Army Hospital said its next available slot was a month away.
The Beijing effort is China’s latest mass testing exercise, though it is more focused than a similar program in Wuhan, the central city where the virus first surfaced last year, that had tested more than 6 million people in less than 10 days.
In Beijing, people marshalled for mandatory tests in converted parks and sports fields said test times were designated for them in door-to-door checks forming part of a contact tracing campaign.
Those without tickets distributed by organizers would be turned away, one organizer said.

Topics: Coronavirus Beijing China

Related

World
Beijing cancels flights, shuts schools over new virus outbreak
World
Mass virus testing in Beijing after new cluster triggers lockdowns

Trump asked China’s Xi for US re-election help, claims Bolton

Updated 1 min 49 sec ago
AFP

Trump asked China’s Xi for US re-election help, claims Bolton

  • ‘I am hard-pressed to identify any significant Trump decision during my White House tenure that wasn’t driven by reelection calculations’
Updated 1 min 49 sec ago
AFP

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump pleaded with China’s leader Xi Jinping for help to win re-election in 2020, the US president’s former national security adviser John Bolton writes in an explosive new behind-the-scenes book, according to excerpts published Wednesday.
Bolton alleges in a blistering critique that Trump’s focus on winning a second term was the driving principle of his foreign policy, and that top aides routinely disparaged the Republican leader for his ignorance of basic geopolitical facts.
In excerpts published by The Washington Post, The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal, Bolton also claims Trump repeatedly showed a readiness to overlook Chinese human rights abuses — most strikingly telling Xi the mass internment of Uighur Muslims was “exactly the right thing to do.”
“I am hard-pressed to identify any significant Trump decision during my White House tenure that wasn’t driven by reelection calculations,” Bolton writes of the real estate magnate-turned-president, who was impeached in December for seeking dirt from Ukraine on his 2020 Democratic election rival Joe Biden.
In a key meeting with Xi last June, Trump “stunningly turned the conversation to the US presidential election, alluding to China’s economic capability to affect the ongoing campaigns, pleading with Xi to ensure he’d win,” Bolton claims in his upcoming tell-all.
Bolton writes that Trump stressed the importance of US farmers and how “increased Chinese purchases of soybeans and wheat” could impact the US electoral outcome.
In a sign of Trump’s anger over the memoir, the Justice Department filed an emergency order late Wednesday seeking a halt to publication, the second time in as many days it has tried to block the book.
Arguing that Bolton failed to allow completion of vetting of the book as required, the department urged the court to take action to “prevent the harm to national security that will result if his manuscript is published to the world.”
Bolton “broke the law” by divulging “highly classified information,” Trump said in a late Wednesday interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity.
He also derided his former adviser, a veteran Washington insider, as “washed up,” and mocked Bolton’s past support for the US war in Iraq.
“Wacko John Bolton’s ‘exceedingly tedious’ (New York Times) book is made up of lies & fake stories,” Trump later tweeted.
“A disgruntled boring fool who only wanted to go to war. Never had a clue, was ostracized & happily dumped. What a dope!”
In the released excerpts Bolton said that by intervening in cases involving major firms in China and Turkey, Trump appeared to “give personal favors to dictators he liked.”
He describes “obstruction of justice as a way of life” in the White House, and says he reported his concerns to Attorney General William Barr.
The bombshell book, “The Room Where It Happened,” is due for release next Tuesday, in the thick of a presidential campaign against Democrat Biden.
The former vice president said Bolton’s revelations show Trump “sold out the American people to protect his political future.”
“If these accounts are true, it’s not only morally repugnant, it’s a violation of Donald Trump’s sacred duty to the American people to protect America’s interests and defend our values.”
The conservative Bolton, himself a controversial figure in US politics, spent 17 turbulent months in the White House before resigning last September.
He declined to testify during the December impeachment process in the House of Representatives, then said in January he would testify in the Senate trial if he were issued a subpoena.
Senate Republicans blocked such an effort by Democrats.
Bolton did not explicitly say whether Trump’s newly revealed actions amounted to impeachable conduct, but argued that the House should have investigated them.
He also said Democrats committed “impeachment malpractice” by limiting their inquiry to “the Ukraine aspects of Trump’s confusion of his personal interests.”
Had they looked more widely, Democrats might have persuaded Republicans and other Americans that “high crimes and misdemeanors” had been perpetrated, he wrote.
Bolton depicts a chaotic White House in which even seemingly loyal top aides mocked the president — while Trump himself allegedly ignores basic facts such as Finland being distinct from Russia.
During Trump’s 2018 summit with North Korea’s leader, according to excerpts, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo slipped Bolton a note maligning the president, saying “He is so full of shit.”
Several behind-the-scenes books have emerged in recent years alleging damning Trump details, but Bolton is the highest-ranking official to write one.
The president’s niece, Mary Trump, is also set to release her memoir, featuring the scathing title “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man,” on July 28.
Trump has sought to halt the books, but constitutional experts said it would be unlikely courts would block their publication.

Topics: US China John Bolton Donald Trump Xi Jinping

Related

World
Ex-Trump ally Bolton says Twitter account ‘liberated’ from White House control
World
Former Trump security adviser Bolton summoned; 1st big vote set on impeachment probe

Latest updates

Rockets hit Baghdad’s Green Zone
Iran successfully tests new naval cruise missile
Beijing residents rush coronavirus test clinics as emergency rules expand
Trump asked China’s Xi for US re-election help, claims Bolton
New Zealand tightens gun laws further in response to mass shooting

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.