  Saudi Arabia announces 48 more COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia announces 48 more COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia announced 48 more deaths from the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 4,757 new cases of the disease on Thursday. (SPA)
Updated 13 sec ago
  • Riyadh recorded 30 percent of new infections
  • 4,757 new cases of COVID-19 were announced on Thursday
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced 48 more deaths from the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 4,757 new cases of the disease on Thursday.
Riyadh, which recorded nearly 50 percent of new infections on Wednesday, witnessed a noticeable drop in the number of people testing positive for the virus with 1,442 new cases.
Makkah recorded 399 new cases, Jeddah recorded 300, Al-Qatif 218 and Madinah 191.
The health ministry added that 2,253 more people have recovered from the virus, taking the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 93,915.
A total of 1,139 people have died from the virus in the Kingdom so far.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

Updated 7 min 49 sec ago
  • Turkish special forces and helicopters have been targeting Kurdish rebel hideouts in northern Iraq since Wednesday
  • Iraq summoned Iran's envoy in protest over its shelling of Kurdish areas on Tuesday
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia condemned Turkish and Iranian aggression in Iraq, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday. 
The condemnation came after Turkish special forces and helicopters have been targeting Kurdish rebel hideouts in northern Iraq since Wednesday. Iran also shelled Kurdish areas on Tuesday.
The Kingdom considers the “aggression” to be a “rejected interference” in the matters of an Arab country and a flagrant violation of its sovereignty.
The ministry added that Turkish and Iranian military interventions in Iraq threaten regional safety and are in violation of international principles and covenants.
The Kingdom stands by Iraq and supports the measures taken by the country to preserve its sovereignty, security and stability, the foreign ministry added.
Baghdad demanded Ankara immediately halt its assault in northern Iraq and the foreign ministry summoned the Turkish ambassador on Thursday.
He was handed a "strongly-worded memorandum calling for a halt to such provocative actions".
"We stress that Turkey must stop its bombardment and withdraw its attacking forces from Iraqi territory," the ministry said in a statement.
"We affirm our categorical rejection of these violations."
Iraq on Thursday also summoned Iran's envoy Iraj Masjedi in protest over its shelling of Kurdish areas on Tuesday.
The country's foreign ministry statement urged Iran "respect Iraq's sovereignty and stops these types of actions".

Topics: Turkey Iran Iraq Saudi Arabia

