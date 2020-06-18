Saudi Arabia announces 48 more COVID-19 deaths

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced 48 more deaths from the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 4,757 new cases of the disease on Thursday.
Riyadh, which recorded nearly 50 percent of new infections on Wednesday, witnessed a noticeable drop in the number of people testing positive for the virus with 1,442 new cases.
Makkah recorded 399 new cases, Jeddah recorded 300, Al-Qatif 218 and Madinah 191.
The health ministry added that 2,253 more people have recovered from the virus, taking the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 93,915.
A total of 1,139 people have died from the virus in the Kingdom so far.
