Study reveals that during COVID-19, we are falling in love with tech

Updated 18 June 2020
Zaira Lakhpatwala

Study reveals that during COVID-19, we are falling in love with tech

Updated 18 June 2020
Zaira Lakhpatwala

DUBAI: The latest edition of the Digital Society Index survey by global marketing agency Dentsu Aegis Network highlights that during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, we have entered a new period of “tech-love.” The survey indicates that we are interacting with technology in a more positive way than ever before. One third of respondents believe tech has enabled them to connect with friends, family and the world around them during lockdown. A similar proportion of people globally believe that tech is enabling them to relax and unwind at a time of potential stress.

The survey ran between March-April 2020 — the peak of the pandemic around the globe — and analyzed the views of 32,000 people across 22 markets on their relationship with technology, its knock-on effect on their well-being, as well as its impact on their connection with friends and family.

The study reveals that people in emerging markets are learning new skills and improving their knowledge, aided by the rise in digital solutions and online courses. With more time at home to learn and self-improve, almost half of those surveyed in South Africa, Mexico and Brazil have been using technology in this way. This compares to one fifth of people in the UK and a quarter in the US, who have also been using technology to upskill, with tools such as educational apps and webinars.

In what ways is your personal use of technology impacting your sense of well-being?

Gender differences

Women are more likely than men to say they feel more engaged with friends, family and the world around them due to technology. This is particularly the case in Eastern European and Scandinavian markets.

People in South Africa appear to be using technology to monitor their physical and mental health more than any other country, with a third of survey respondents saying they check health apps or use wearable devices. This is followed by a fifth of all Polish, Singaporeans, and Brazilians. Almost a fifth of all Americans say they do the same.

Reflecting positive engagement with technology during the pandemic, people are increasingly optimistic about its role in society. A growing share of people globally believe in tech’s ability to solve societal challenges, such as healthcare issues.

More than half of survey respondents say they are optimistic that digital technology will help solve the world’s most pressing challenges (e.g. health issues, poverty, environmental degradation).

New brand expectations

This optimism translates into increased brand expectations. The pandemic has forced businesses to reconsider their interactions with consumers. When it comes to providing new services to help people mentally and physically, 66 percent of people globally say they would expect organizations to use tech in a way that has a wider positive societal impact in the next five to ten years. Over half in the US and UK feel this way, with people in China and South Africa reporting to need such services the most.

Two thirds of consumers expect brands to develop products and services that enhance their health and well-being. This is particularly the case in emerging markets. Eight out of ten people in China, Brazil and South Africa have this expectation.

Masaya Nakamura, CEO of Global Solutions, Dentsu Aegis Network, said: “The pandemic has forced us to become more conscious of the role technology can play in meeting our fundamental human needs. There has been a period of ‘techlove’ during the COVID-19 crisis, with brands using technology to pivot their relationship with consumers to support and empower their well-being. If this is to endure into the recovery, the challenge for brands is to humanize technology and ensure it is being deployed in service of people’s needs. This also means ensuring that increased investment in functional capabilities like e-commerce is matched by equal focus on building a truly empathetic brand.”

Beware the ‘techlash’

Despite the shorter-term benefits of technology during the pandemic, Dentsu Aegis Network’s report shows that there is a longer-term trend of a “techlash” — a feeling of negativity toward technology.

Across the globe, 57 percent of people today believe the pace of tech change is too fast (a level that has been consistent since 2018). Nearly half of those surveyed also believe that digital technologies are increasing the inequality gap between rich and poor, a sentiment seen most in South Africa, China and France.

While people in emerging economies have embraced technology the most during lockdown, they are also the likeliest to have the most negative perceptions of technology. For example, 64 percent of people in China believe technology has had a negative impact on their health and well-being, followed by Singapore and Hong Kong (see Fig. 1. in notes to editors for more information).

And even though social media is helping people stay connected, almost a fifth of people in the UK and US have found that technology has caused them to feel more mentally stressed and has made it harder to switch off. This is higher than the global average of one in every 10 people.

Nakamura added: “As we look to the recovery, brands need to put more focus on creating bespoke solutions that aim to help people lead better lives, rather than pushing a product or service on them. Brands need to think about the full lifetime value they can provide to consumers, integrating all elements of marketing, sales and service. Providing helpful experiences is at the forefront of every business’ mind during the current pandemic and should be for the next decade and beyond.”

Topics: media Coronavirus technology

From mental health resources to games and originals, Snap announces new features

Updated 20 June 2020
Zaira Lakhpatwala

From mental health resources to games and originals, Snap announces new features

  • Snapchat reached more people in the US than TikTok and Twitter combined
  • ‘Here for You’ provides resources to help with mental and physical issues
Updated 20 June 2020
Zaira Lakhpatwala

DUBAI: “We find ourselves together in a new world still yet to be defined, and amidst the many challenges we face, including the global pandemic and the scourge of racial violence and injustice, we all share a desire to uplift our global community through the love we have for one another,” said Snap CEO Evan Spiegel, kicking off the Snap Partner Summit for the year on June 11.
Snapchat reported 229 million daily active users in the first quarter of 2020, with the platform reaching more people in the US than TikTok and Twitter combined. Spiegel said it also reached more 13-34-year-olds in the US than Facebook or Instagram.
Health and wellbeing
“Close friendships are the first line of defense during times of stress, anxiety and depression so Snapchat has an important role to play,” said Spiegel, setting the stage for the launch of its new wellness features. The “Here for You” tool provides expert resources when Snapchatters search for topics related to their emotional and physical well-being through initial partnerships with Crisis Text Line and The National Network to End Domestic Violence. Snap Original “Mind Yourself” showcases the journey of ten young people as they deal with mental health issues. Snap has also partnered with meditation app Headspace to offer meditations and other tools within Snapchat.
Helping businesses
During the crisis provoked by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), many local businesses shut down and are having a hard time reopening. Snap aims to make this easier by launching “Places” on Snap Map, which will highlight local businesses that are popular with the community and offer free ad credits. Each business will also have a listing featuring stories, hours, reviews and delivery options.
News and entertainment
Shawn Mills, senior director of content, announced multi-year content partnerships with Disney, ESPN, NBC, Viacom CBS, NBA and NFL. Currently, Snap has 350 content partners in 15 countries, including Channel 4 in the UK, Le Figaro in France and Rotana in the Middle East. “We believe in working with a select set of partners who share our passion for creating mobile content in new ways,” said Mills.
Last year, time spent watching ‘discover’ content grew by 35 percent. And when it comes to news, 80 million users viewed the COVID-19 coverage on Snapchat, with more than 125 million tuning into the app for news stories in 2020 alone. With this in mind, Snapchat is rolling out “Happening Now,” a dedicated feature allowing users to find out what is going on at any given moment. Snapchat has partnered with The Washington Post, ESPN and BuzzFeed to turn updates on big stories into single snaps, creating a new format for news on mobile.
Snapchat is also focusing on entertainment through its Originals feature. Time spent watching shows has more than doubled year-on-year in the first quarter of 2020, with over 60 shows reaching monthly audiences of over 10 millions viewers. For instance, 22 million watched “Nikita Unfiltered” by Sirens Media. The growing popularity of Originals has led to the announcement of four new docu-series.
Updates to Lenses
Snapchat is adding new features to Lenses, such as music lenses, Snap Machine Learning (SnapML), and local lenses. SnapML allows creators to bring their own networks to Lens Studio, while local lenses allow users to experience augmented reality (AR) with their friends at the same across entire city blocks.
Scan tags allow users to tag their lenses with a tag or keyword. For example, if a user tags a lens with the word ‘sky,’ their lens will appear anytime someone scans the sky.
Later in the year, Scan will give users results based on audio through a partnership with Soundhound.
Integrating hardware and software, Lens Studio is now also available for Spectacles.
New partnerships and products
Last year, Snap partnered with Amazon, Shazam and Photomath, integrating their services into Snapchat. It has now partnered with new developers such as PlantSnap, which can identify 90 percent of all known plants and trees; DogScanner, which can identify almost 400 breeds; and nutrition scanning app Yuka. More partnerships will be announced throughout 2020.
Ben Schwerin, vice president of Partnerships, announced updates to SnapKit, such as expanding CreativeKit to include AR featuring new dynamic lenses that will allow developers to bring real-time information from their app into Snapchat Lenses. More than 800 apps have integrated with SnapKit, and 148 million users are engaging with these integrations every month.
John Imah, head of Games Partnerships, announced updates to gaming features on Snapchat such as Bitmoji for games on console and TV games too.
Another interesting feature announced was Snap Minis, which Will Wu, director of product management, described as “bite-sized utilities tailor made for friends.” Minis are found within-chat, so no installation is required. Minis features tools such as Let’s Do It, which Wu said is the ultimate antidote to decision paralysis; Atom Tickets, which makes purchasing movie tickets for groups easier; and Prediction Master, which brings together friends over predictions ranging from the stock market to sneaker drops.

Topics: SNAP INC snapchat

