You are here

  • Home
  • Madinah’s Qanat Valley project: Striking a balance between eco-efficiency and development

Madinah’s Qanat Valley project: Striking a balance between eco-efficiency and development

Madinah Gov. Prince Faisal bin Salman, right, and regional secretary Fahd Al-Blaishi inspecting the Qanat Valley environmental rehabilitation project on Wednesday. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6vy5b

Updated 16 sec ago
SPA

Madinah’s Qanat Valley project: Striking a balance between eco-efficiency and development

Updated 16 sec ago
SPA

MADINAH: Madinah Gov. Prince Faisal bin Salman stressed the importance of achieving a balance between the built environment and natural resources as well as promoting the concept of eco-efficiency in development projects.

This came during the governor’s inspection visit, accompanied by the region’s secretary Fahd Al-Blaishi, to the Qanat Valley environmental rehabilitation project, which the Madinah municipality is implementing in phases over 16 km.

Prince Faisal said that the project to rehabilitate Qanat Valley aims to create a natural park and an environment free of pollutants in order to reach the highest standards of environmental development.

The project also seeks to create investment opportunities that suit the Qanat Valley environment, he added.

The first phase of the project, which is expected to be completed in 18 months, includes the establishment of a 70,000-square-meter park with seating areas and pedestrian and cycling paths.

In addition, the project will increase the valley’s capacity to cope with flooding, as well as allocating sites to be used as parks by residents and visitors to Madinah.

Topics: Madinah Qanat Valley

Related

Saudi Arabia
Arts and culture jobs in Saudi Arabia get official status in national first
Saudi Arabia
Changing attitudes toward mental illness, treatment in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia backs IAEA efforts to inspect Iran's nuclear sites

Updated 18 June 2020
Arab News

Saudi Arabia backs IAEA efforts to inspect Iran's nuclear sites

Updated 18 June 2020
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Thursday affirmed its support for the efforts of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to intensify inspections of Iranian sites and nuclear activities.

Prince Khalid bin Sultan, Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Austria, who is also the country’s governor to the IAEA, praised the report by the agency’s director general Rafael Grossi, which called on Iran to fully and immediately cooperate with the UN nuclear watchdog. 

Prince Khalid’s remarks on Thursday came during a virtual session for the IAEA board of governors meeting, which mainly focused on Iran’s nuclear program. 

Prince Khalid affirmed that Grossi’s report was necessary to keep council member states fully informed on the developments of Iran’s repeated violations of its nuclear agreement. 

“The report by the director general of the IAEA shows the Iranian side’s intransigence in dealing with the agency's requests for more than a year, and Iran’s failure to cooperate with the agency.

“For more than four months, Iran has continued to provide irrational justifications in its refusal for the IAEA's request to allow two inspectors to verify any undeclared nuclear material and activities at the sites under its Safeguards Agreement and Additional Protocol with the IAEA.”

“This reinforces doubts about Iran's nuclear program intentions and what it is seeking to reach,” he said.

Topics: IAEA Iran Prince Khalid bin Sultan

Related

World
France says working with partners to pressure Iran at IAEA on inspector access

Latest updates

Madinah’s Qanat Valley project: Striking a balance between eco-efficiency and development
Always Arabia’s latest advert shows a brave new world
Journalists must remain empathetic in coverage of gender-based violence: UN agency
Study reveals that during COVID-19, we are falling in love with tech
Fans find a new platform for their shout-outs

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.