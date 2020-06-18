Madinah’s Qanat Valley project: Striking a balance between eco-efficiency and development

MADINAH: Madinah Gov. Prince Faisal bin Salman stressed the importance of achieving a balance between the built environment and natural resources as well as promoting the concept of eco-efficiency in development projects.

This came during the governor’s inspection visit, accompanied by the region’s secretary Fahd Al-Blaishi, to the Qanat Valley environmental rehabilitation project, which the Madinah municipality is implementing in phases over 16 km.

Prince Faisal said that the project to rehabilitate Qanat Valley aims to create a natural park and an environment free of pollutants in order to reach the highest standards of environmental development.

The project also seeks to create investment opportunities that suit the Qanat Valley environment, he added.

The first phase of the project, which is expected to be completed in 18 months, includes the establishment of a 70,000-square-meter park with seating areas and pedestrian and cycling paths.

In addition, the project will increase the valley’s capacity to cope with flooding, as well as allocating sites to be used as parks by residents and visitors to Madinah.