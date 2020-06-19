You are here

Major names face axe in review of racist branding

PepsiCo. admitted that the Aunt Jemima image is rooted in the stereotype of a friendly black woman working as a servant for a white family. (AFP)
Reuters

  • Quaker said packages without the Aunt Jemima image would appear in the fourth quarter of this year
BENGALURU, India: PepsiCo. said it will change the name and brand image of its Aunt Jemima pancake mix and syrup which have been criticized as racist amid a national debate over racial inequality in the US.

The more than 130-year-old brand logo features an African-American woman named after a character in 19th-century minstrel shows and is rooted in the stereotype of a friendly black woman working as a servant or nanny for a white family.

Following PepsiCo’s move, the makers of Uncle Ben’s rice, owned by Mars, Mrs. Butterworth’s syrup, owned by ConAgra Brands and Cream of Wheat porridge, owned by B&G Foods, also said they would review their packaging.

The moves are part of corporate America’s reckoning with the treatment of African Americans amid weeks of protests over racism and police brutality after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The Aunt Jemima brand had been called out in recent days on social media. A TikTok video called “How To Make A Non Racist Breakfast” by user @singkirbysing, in which a woman pours the pancake mix down the sink, has received 175,000 views on Instagram since on Tuesday.

“We recognize Aunt Jemima’s origins are based on a racial stereotype,” Kristin Kroepfl, vice president and chief marketing officer of PepsiCo-owned Quaker Foods North America, said in a statement.

Quaker did not announce a brand name or logo, but said packages without the Aunt Jemima image would appear in the fourth quarter of this year.

ConAgra said its packaging, meant to evoke a “loving grandmother,” could be interpreted “in a way that is wholly inconsistent with our values” and  it has “begun a complete brand and packaging review on Mrs. Butterworth’s.”

Mars said it had “a responsibility to take a stand in helping to put an end to racial bias and injustices” and that “one way we can do this is by evolving the Uncle Ben’s brand, including its visual brand identity.”

“We don’t yet know what the exact changes or timing will be, but we are evaluating all possibilities,” a spokeswoman said about the brand, known for its white-haired African-American man named after a Texas rice farmer.

B&G Foods said it was initiating an immediate review of its Cream of Wheat Brand, which features a black man in a chef’s hat.

Observers lauded the moves, but some said they were slow to come.

“Brands built on racist imagery have been living on borrowed time,” said James O’Rourke, of the University of Notre Dame’s Mendoza College of Business. “This move by Quaker Oats, while welcome, is decades late in coming.”

PepsiCo. on Tuesday announced initiatives worth more than $400 million over five years to support black communities and boost black representation at PepsiCo. 

Topics: racism Aunt Jemima pancake Pepsico

Fujairah feels downturn as marine fuel demand slumps

Fujairah feels downturn as marine fuel demand slumps

  • The coronavirus pandemic has hit global demand, months after Qatar boycott and tanker attacks
SINGAPORE: Ship fueling activity in Fujairah in the UAE, a bunkering and fuel storage hub in the Middle East, fell in May as declining demand was made worse by slowing global trade because of the coronavirus pandemic, four trade sources said.

Fujairah’s ship refueling — or bunkering — volumes shrank to about 200,000-300,000 tons in May, down from average volumes of about 700,000-800,000 tons, said the sources with knowledge of the regional trade who declined to be identified.

“It’s all things COVID,” said one of the sources, a UAE-based marine fuels trader, pointing to lower shipping activity, and referring to COVID-19, the respiratory disease that has become a pandemic, caused by the coronavirus.

Fujairah bunker demand has been declining as the economic impacts of the pandemic caused global trade to slow. Additionally, crude oil tanker traffic in the region has dropped after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies led by Russia cut supplies to prop up prices.

For June, bunkering activity was “very slow still” with only a handful of enquiries each day, said the trader.

The weak demand helped push Fujairah’s residual fuel inventories to a record high in June.

The Port of Fujairah did not respond to a request for comment when contacted.

By comparison, bunkering volumes in Singapore, the world’s top bunkering hub, were 3.925 million tons in May, down just 2 percent from a year earlier despite cargo ship arrivals falling to a 27-year low.

Fujairah’s bunkering volumes were falling even before the coronavirus outbreak.

Volumes began to come off its average monthly peak of about 1 million to 1.2 million tons in 2017 after the UAE’s boycott of Qatar cut shipping activity.

There were also several attacks on tankers last year around the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf of Oman.

A global switch to cleaner low-sulfur marine fuels in 2020 has also reduced bunkering in Fujairah as quality and compatibility concerns drove buyers to turn to suppliers in Singapore, the trade sources said. 

Decoder

What is bunker fuel?

Bunker fuel is the term used for fuel poured into a ship’s bunkers to power its engines.

Topics: Fujairah bunker fuel Coronavirus

