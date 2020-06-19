You are here

South Korea’s unification minister steps down over rising tensions with North Korea

Minister Kim Yeon-chul used to oversee engagement with North Korea. (File/AFP)
Updated 19 June 2020
Reuters

  • The minister made himself accountable for the worsening ties
  • South Korea’s president approval rate fell to 55%
Reuters

SEOUL, South Korea: South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Friday accepted the resignation of the minister responsible for relations with North Korea, as tensions with Pyongyang rise over the activities of defectors in the South and stalled diplomacy.
South Korean Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul, who oversees engagement with North Korea, offered on Wednesday to step down, making himself accountable for the worsening ties.
After seeing a boost in favorability over his government’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak, Moon’s approval rating fell to 55 percent, the lowest level in about three months, driven by worries over North Korea, according to a Gallup Korea poll released on Friday.
North Korea has snubbed Seoul’s calls for engagement as efforts to restart inter-Korean economic projects stalled due to international sanctions designed to rein in the North’s nuclear and missile programs.
Pyongyang has also taken issue over defectors in the South sending propaganda leaflets into North Korea.
Citing South Korea’s failure to stop the defectors, North Korea this week blew up the joint liaison office on its side of the border, declared an end to dialogue with South Korea and threatened military action.
Unification Ministry spokeswoman Cho Hye-sil told a briefing on Friday that an emigre planning to send hundreds of bottles stuffed with rice, medicine and medical face masks to North Korea by throwing them into the sea near the border on Sunday, had been asked to abandon its plan.
She warned that authorities would stop the group, and others like it, from carrying out such plans, and would seek to impose penalties for violations of a law governing inter-Korean exchanges and cooperation.
After a flurry of barbed statements earlier this week, North Korean officials did not issue direct criticism of South Korea for a second day in a row on Friday.
But state media kept up steady stream of reports on North Koreans “exploding with anger” at the South.

Topics: North Korea South Korea

China releases 10 Indian soldiers ahead of border talks

Updated 19 June 2020
AFP

  • Two majors were among the troops held prisoner after a deadly high-altitude border clash
  • India and China have held a series of political and military talks in a bid to bring tensions down
AFP

NEW DELHI: China freed 10 Indian soldiers seized in a deadly high-altitude border clash in the Himalayas ahead of fresh talks Friday to ease tensions between the world’s two most populous nations, officials said.
Two majors were among the troops held prisoner after a battle with nail studded batons, rocks and fists on Monday that left 20 Indians dead as well as an unknown number of Chinese casualties.
It was the most serious incident in more than four decades on the bitterly disputed unofficial border between the two nations, which have blamed each other for the confrontation and sent reinforcements to the area.
The release of the 10 soldiers late Thursday, confirmed by Indian security officials, followed several rounds of talks between top military officers and the foreign ministers on both sides.
India’s government made no immediate comment but the army released a statement to say there were no remaining soldiers “missing in action” after the fighting in the Galwan Valley area of Ladakh.
Eighteen troops were being treated for serious injuries after the battle, the Indian military said. Security officials said that four of them were in critical condition.
China has admitted that its forces suffered casualties but has not given figures.
Major generals from China and India were to hold new talks Friday, officials said.
Thousands attended funerals on Thursday for many of the 20 Indian soldiers killed in the clash.
Chinese flags and posters of China’s President Xi Jinping have been burned in several cities.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is facing public calls for sanctions against Beijing and a boycott of Chinese goods, called a videoconference with opposition parties on Friday to discuss the border crisis.
The two sides have held a series of political and military talks in a bid to bring tensions down but warned each other against further violence in public statements.
“India wants peace,” Modi said this week in a message to China, “but if provoked, India is capable of giving a befitting reply.”
Beijing said in turn that India should “not underestimate China’s firm will to safeguard its territorial sovereignty,” after talks between its foreign minister Wang Yi and his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.
Modi’s Hindu nationalist government, which has become increasingly wary of China’s growing power, also faces a longstanding border battle with arch-rival Pakistan over Kashmir and a frontier dispute with neighboring Nepal.
On Friday, Nepal’s president approved a new national emblem with a map that includes territories claimed by India, further straining ties between the two nations.
Indian foreign ministry spokesman said Nepal’s claims to territory along the Kali River and in neighboring Kalipani region were “not based on historical fact or evidence.”

Topics: China India

