You are here

  • Home
  • Nissan cuts more shifts at Japan car plants due to low demand

Nissan cuts more shifts at Japan car plants due to low demand

Nissan’s latest production cuts come as global automakers are reeling from plunging sales amid plant closures in many countries. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nv7tg

Updated 15 sec ago
Reuters

Nissan cuts more shifts at Japan car plants due to low demand

  • Nissan to cancel all night shifts at one of its production sites in Kyushu, southern Japan, from June 29 to July 31
Updated 15 sec ago
Reuters

TOKYO: Nissan Motor Co. on Friday said it will cut more shifts at its three assembly plants in Japan due to falling demand, as the automaker struggles to recover from a drop in sales triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.
Reuters reported the cuts exclusively earlier on Friday, citing people with direct knowledge of the issue.
In a statement on its website, Nissan sad it will cancel all night shifts at one of its production sites in Kyushu, southern Japan, from June 29 to July 31. Night shifts at its other Kyushu site will be stopped from July 20 to July 31, it added.
In addition, Nissan will stop output at its plant in Oppama, Kanagawa prefecture, on two days in July, while its factory in Tochigi prefecture will be closed over eight days next month, the statement said.
The automaker’s plants are normally closed on weekends.
The people with direct knowledge of the issue told Reuters that night shifts at the Oppama plant would also be canceled from late June.
A spokeswoman said there were no night shifts scheduled at the plant at the moment.
Nissan’s latest production cuts come as global automakers are reeling from plunging sales amid plant closures in many countries earlier this year to curb the spread of the virus. Nissan has been slashing output at home and abroad since February, beginning in China.
The Japanese automaker is taking a particularly big hit as sales and profitability have been deteriorating before the virus outbreak. Last month it unveiled an aggressive restructuring plan after posting its first annual loss in 11 years.
The latest output cut would be another big hit for its Kyushu plant. Much of the plant’s production is exported.
The plant makes the Rogue, Nissan’s top-selling SUV crossover model, whose sales have slowed ahead of plans to launch a remodeled version this year.

Topics: Nissan Japan

Related

Business & Economy
Nissan shutters Barcelona plant in restructuring plan
Business & Economy
Renault and Nissan rule out merger as part of survival plan

Air freight rates head back to earth as coronavirus-driven boom cools

Updated 23 min 28 sec ago
Reuters

Air freight rates head back to earth as coronavirus-driven boom cools

  • Declining prices may deal a blow to carriers scrambling to move cargo to offset weak passenger revenues
  • Cathay Pacific says demand for medical supplies had softened in the latter half of May
Updated 23 min 28 sec ago
Reuters

SYDNEY/LOS ANGELES: An air cargo boom driven by demand for protective gear against the coronavirus has peaked and rates, while still 50 percent above normal levels, are falling in a worrying trend for airlines relying on freight revenue in the absence of passengers.
Declining prices may deal a blow to carriers that are scrambling to move cargo to offset weak passenger revenues as they rebuild networks by flying reopened routes with half-empty cabins.
“The early-mover advantage has disappeared and I can see why some of the rates are coming down,” said Phil Seymour, president of aviation consulting firm IBA. “The market is becoming flooded with belly freight capacity.”
About half of the air cargo carried worldwide normally flies in the belly of passenger jets rather than in dedicated freighters.
But flight cuts due to weak travel demand squeezed freight capacity at a time when demand for masks, gloves and other protective gear was surging, leading many airlines to fly empty passenger jets as freighters.
Global air cargo capacity was down 27 percent in the week starting May 31 compared with a year ago, according to Accenture data, but capacity is rising as passenger flights return.
Air freight rates from China to the United States surged to more than $7 a kilogram in April and May and China-Europe rates were at more than $6 a kilo, Frederic Horst of Cargo Facts Consulting said. Rates have since softened, although they remain 40 percent-50 percent above normal levels closer to $3 a kilo, he added.
“I wouldn’t say they have come back to earth, but they are heading toward it,” Brian Bourke, chief growth officer of US-based SEKO Logistics said of rates.
The International Air Transport Association estimates cargo will contribute 26 percent of airline industry revenue in 2020, up from 12 percent in 2019, due mostly to a sharp fall in passenger revenue that will lead to forecast losses of more than $84 billion.
Air freight demand had been depressed before the pandemic due to subdued global economic growth and a US-China trade war and recessionary conditions will make for a slow recovery, said Oliver Plogmann, Singapore-based aviation lead at Accenture.
“We estimate around 100 passenger freighters are flying globally and we think the number is going to reduce over the next weeks and months when more capacity comes back into the market because it is simply not viable,” he said.
Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd, one of the world’s biggest freight carriers, said last week that demand for medical supplies had softened in the latter half of May. It flew nearly 900 cargo flights with passenger planes in May but that could be reduced as demand falls.
Taiwan’s China Airlines Ltd. said it was concerned about the outlook for cargo given there was no obvious global economic recovery trend.
“PPE (personal protective equipment) via air freight has drastically slowed down in the last couple of couple weeks, and it’s probably because the second round can afford to go ocean freight,” said David Goldberg, chief executive of DHL Global Forwarding USA.
“We’ve seen more rationalization of the air freight rates. They’re still at high levels.”
Logistics group C.H. Robinson said it helped the state of Minnesota save $500,000 in shipping costs for surgical gowns by selecting fast boat services over air freight.

Topics: Coronavirus aviation

Related

Business & Economy
Middle East air freight demand up 6.6% in November
Business & Economy
Asia air cargo market gets e-commerce boost as US-China trade war yet to bite

Latest updates

Nissan cuts more shifts at Japan car plants due to low demand
Facebook pulls Donald Trump campaign ads which used Nazi symbol
Air freight rates head back to earth as coronavirus-driven boom cools
In midst of pandemic, East Africa braces for another locust invasion
Crime drama ‘Twin Peaks’: A binge-worthy TV show

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.