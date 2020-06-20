RIYADH: The sixth virtual session of the “Absher Youth” initiative was concluded in the presence of Prince Bandar bin Abdullah Al-Mishari, assistant minister of interior for technology affairs.
The sixth session produced ideas for five initiatives, three of which aim to develop electronic services provided to beneficiaries through the Absher platform, another that aims to enhance the possible tools for the security personnel on the field, and the last one to improve remote work.
About 20 trainees from various ministry sectors took part in the session, which was held over a two-month period for eight hours per week.
Saudi Arabia’s Absher initiative ends with five technical ideas
