South Korea's wealthy splash out on Porsches and BMWs

For the wealthy South Koreans buying a luxury car is an alternative to buying property. (Reuters)
Updated 16 sec ago
Reuters

South Korea's wealthy splash out on Porsches and BMWs

  Rising luxury car sales illustrate how the pandemic has widened the country's wealth gap
Updated 16 sec ago
Reuters

SEOUL: Hwang Min-yong, a 37-year-old South Korean businessman, recently received his black Porsche Cayenne coupe with red leather seats after a seven-month wait and took it out for a spin on a scenic road overlooking a river near Seoul.

“Porsche has been my dream car ... I don’t really feel the effects of COVID-19, as my company is less affected,” said Hwang, who owns a small tech firm.

South Korea’s swift handling of the COVID-19 crisis has provided a backdrop for a sharp increase in demand for premium and luxury cars, dealers and officials said, as wealthy people, insulated from many of the pandemic’s worst effects, want to show off on the road. 

“This year will be one of our strongest years,” Porsche Korea CEO Holger Gerrmann told Reuters on Tuesday, as the brand’s sales rose by 46 percent to 3,433 vehicles as of January-May this year from a year earlier. That compared with 4,285 vehicles in all of 2018, and 4,204 in 2019.

In many ways, experts say, the rising sales of imported cars illustrate the widening wealth gap during the pandemic in South Korea, which already has one of the highest inequality levels among advanced countries.

Despite the COVID-19 outbreak, the monthly average income of the wealthiest 20 percent of households rose by 6 percent from January to March, while the poorest 20 percent of households saw income unchanged.

“The strong sales are testament to the rising consumption power of the top class despite the pandemic,” said Yang Jun-ho, an economics professor at Incheon National University.

He said rich people benefited from rising stock and property prices, while vulnerable workers at mom-and-pop stores lost their jobs. South Korea’s unemployment rate surged to its highest level in more than 10 years in May.

But those who can afford it see luxury cars as an alternative to buying property, dealers said. “In the early 2000s, the price of a BMW 320 was the cost of a Gangnam apartment,” said Ro Chang-whan, a longtime dealer and exporter of used cars. “House prices have gone up enormously since and buying a car is a more realistic choice.”

Sales of imported cars priced more than 100 million won ($82,511) jumped 70 percent to 15,667 vehicles from January to May this year, compared with a year earlier. Sales of small cars made in Korea fell by 10 percent from January to April, according to the latest data.

“Porsche and BMW are so popular that there are not enough of them,” said Kim Ryu-bin, a dealer of imported cars.

BMW sales rose 46 percent to 21,361 vehicles from January to May this year from a year earlier, while Lamborghini sales quadrupled to 115 vehicles during the same period, Korea Automobile Importers & Distributors Association data showed.

South Korea has surpassed the US as the top country for sales of the BMW 5 series from January to April this year, according to BMW’s South Korean unit.

“As the virus eases quicker than expected, consumers are going ahead with purchases,” said Kim Hyo-hyun, a BMW dealer in the affluent Gangnam district of Seoul.

Sales of Hyundai Motor’s premium sedan Genesis G80, priced at roughly $50,000, surpassed that of the $30,000 Sonata last month and hit a record high.

While demand is strong, supply constraints due to COVID-19 manufacturing shutdowns in Europe and the US are expected to slow sales, dealers say. Kim said his store expects to see sales fall by one fifth next month. 

Topics: South Korea Porsche Cayenne COVID-19 Coronavirus

China moves trade fair online, but few buyers follow

Updated 3 min 47 sec ago
AP

China moves trade fair online, but few buyers follow

  With most foreign visitors barred from China, the event has transformed itself into an e-commerce platform
Updated 3 min 47 sec ago
AP

BEIJING: Standing in front of shelves laden with colorful backpacks, a saleswoman promoted bags on the Canton Trade Fair’s website without knowing whether anyone was watching as the world’s biggest sales event opened in cyberspace to avoid the coronavirus pandemic.

The twice-a-year fair usually draws more than 180,000 foreign buyers and 60,000 Chinese vendors to the southern city of Guangzhou. But with most foreign visitors barred from China, the event has transformed itself into an e-commerce platform with mini-shopping channels for nearly 8,000 vendors.

The saleswoman for Honeyong Enterprise showed off backpacks for children. Shark fins jutted out of a model for boys. A pink model for girls had lace flaring out from the bottom like a ballerina’s tutu.

“It will look like dancing girls when your little girl wears it,” said the saleswoman, who gave her name as Sophia. “If you want more choices, please contact me right now,” Sophia said, pointing to an instant message link on the screen, “or send me an email.”

The fair, founded in 1957, was for decades Chinese exporters’ main link to foreign buyers. It faces growing competition from companies such as Hong Kong’s Global Sources and China’s Alibaba Group that connect buyers and exporters online. But the fair still is popular with retailers and other customers who want to meet new suppliers and try out products.

Orders at last year’s spring session, which attracted 195,000 buyers, totaled 199.5 billion yuan ($29.6 billion), organizers say. 

This year, it isn’t clear yet how many buyers have followed vendors to the website.

“Not many foreign customers visit us online,” said Honeyong’s sales manager, Clare Wan. “Maybe if they want to check out new products, they still want to see them in person.”

To manage its online bazaar, the Chinese government turned to tech giant Tencent, operator of the WeChat messaging service. The video platform includes technology that produces a three-dimensional digital image of a product that potential buyers can turn around and see from different angles, according to Tencent. Instant messaging and interpretation features are intended to allow customers in other countries to talk directly to sellers.

Tencent and Alibaba are working with trade shows in China and abroad to put events online in hopes of reaching more customers. The coronavirus pandemic “means we have to pioneer the 21st-century trade show,” said John Caplan, Alibaba’s president for North America and Europe.

Still, the Internet is no substitute for meeting vendors in person, said Chris Sillitoe, who owns a sourcing company in Britain that buys tools and other hardware for retailers. Sillitoe has visited every Canton Fair in the last two decades.

“That’s absolutely what it’s all about,” said Sillitoe. “The virtual fair isn’t a replacement for being on the ground in China.”

Honeyong exports 90 percent of its products, said Clare Wan. Honeyong built a studio and spent three months preparing for its online sales debut, she explained.

“We still think this is worth it so long as more people get to know our company and products.” 

Topics: Canton Trade Fair

