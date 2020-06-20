Protesters douse French health ministry with red paint

You are here

Activists deface the French health ministry building with red paint during a lighting protest on June 20, 2020. (AP)
Reuters

  • Red paint to symbolize the blood of those who died from COVID-19
  • French government has decided to pay a $1,676 bonus to public sector health care workers
Reuters

PARIS: French protesters on Saturday doused the country’s health ministry with red paint, to symbolize the blood of those who died from COVID-19 and to demonstrate against poor working conditions for public sector health care workers.
“For years, health workers have been alerting us to the fact they don’t have enough resources with regards to staff, beds and equipment to be able to allow us to look after people decently,” Aurelie Trouve, a spokeswoman for the ‘Attac’ activist group which was behind the protest, told Reuters.
They also placed a giant, medal-shaped banner dubbed ‘Medal of Contempt’ on the steps of the French health ministry, to highlight what they said was the government’s failure to listen to the concerns of health care workers.
President Emmanuel Macron’s government has decided to pay a $1,676 bonus to public sector health care workers, in recognition of their role during the coronavirus outbreak.
Yet many in the sector feel the government should do more for them, and violence broke out this week at another protest held by health care workers in Paris.

Pompeo says UN vote on race, policing in US is ‘hypocrisy’

AFP

  • The council took the vote after a debate prompted by protests in the US triggered by the death at police hands of African American George Floyd
  • Pompeo defended the recent discussion on race relations in America as a sign of a healthy democracy
AFP

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Saturday a UN Human Rights Council vote condemning racism amounted to hypocrisy.
Pompeo defended the recent discussion on race relations in America as a sign of a healthy democracy, and said the council should focus on what he called systemic racial disparities in member countries such as Cuba and China.
“The council’s decision to vote yesterday on a resolution focusing on policing and race in the US marks a new low,” Pompeo said in a statement.
The council took the vote after a debate prompted by protests in the US triggered by the death at police hands of African American George Floyd.
However, a specific mention of racism and police brutality in the US was removed.
This sparked outrage from rights groups, which accused Washington and its allies of lobbying heavily to revise the text — a charge to which the US mission in Geneva declined to respond.
The United States, which had complained of being singled out in the initial text, withdrew from the council in 2018 and was not present on Friday.
In his statement Saturday, titled “On the Hypocrisy of UN Human Rights Council,” Pompeo said discussion in the US about race following the death of Floyd “is a sign of our democracy’s strength and maturity.”
“If the Council were serious about protecting human rights, there are plenty of legitimate needs for its attention, such as the systemic racial disparities in places like Cuba, China and Iran,” he said.
“If the Council were honest, it would recognize the strengths of American democracy and urge authoritarian regimes around the world to model American democracy and to hold their nations to the same high standards of accountability and transparency that we Americans apply to ourselves,” Pompeo added.

