Spain to allow Britons to visit from Sunday without need for quarantine

Spain would open its doors to British tourists from Sunday without the need for them to spend two weeks in quarantine. (File/AFP)
Updated 21 sec ago
Reuters

Spain to allow Britons to visit from Sunday without need for quarantine

  • Spain would open its doors to British tourists from Sunday without the need for them to spend two weeks in quarantine
  • Spain is still discussing with UK authorities whether they will offer the same conditions for Spanish visitors to the UK
Updated 20 June 2020
Reuters

MADRID: Spain said on Saturday it would open its doors to British tourists from Sunday without requiring them to spend two weeks in quarantine, opening up to one of its largest tourism markets after the hit from the coronavirus pandemic.
“We will allow British visitors to enter Spain just like the rest of the European Union or Schengen area from 21 June freely and without the need for the quarantine,” foreign minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya told BBC News.
But as much as Spain wants to welcome British tourists, the UK’s current quarantine measures, requiring a two-week period of self-isolation for most people entering the country from abroad, may well put off some potential travelers.
Spain will end its coronavirus state of emergency, imposed on March 14, on Sunday, and will open its borders to EU and Schengen area countries for a much needed boost to its tourism industry.
Gonzalez Laya said British travelers would be subject to the same “triple check” as other European visitors, which consists of checking their origin, taking their temperature and providing contact details in case they need to be traced.
“We want to make sure we welcome visitors but do so in safety and security for them as well as for Spaniards,” she said.
Spain is still in discussions over whether the UK will similarly lift quarantine measures for Spaniards, she said. But it was opening its borders “out of respect for the 400,000 British citizens who have second residences in Spain” and who are “dying to benefit” from them.
Britons account for more than a fifth of the roughly 80 million tourists Spain receives every year.
Britain, which has reported more more than 42,500 deaths from coronavirus, and Spain, with over 28,300, are among the countries hardest hit by COVID-19.
Spain will open its border to neighboring Portugal on July 1.

Topics: Spain UK tourism Coronavirus

Iranian dissident wounded in stabbing in the Netherlands

Updated 20 June 2020
Reuters

Iranian dissident wounded in stabbing in the Netherlands

  • Police in the city confirmed that a 64-year-old man was stabbed on Friday and said a 38-year-old suspect who lives in Rotterdam had been arrested at the scene
  • The man was stabbed repeatedly and suffered serious injuries, but is expected to recover
Updated 20 June 2020
Reuters

AMSTERDAM: An Iranian dissident was seriously injured in a knife attack in the northern Dutch city of Leeuwarden, a local newspaper reported on Saturday, citing the victim’s family.
The man, who was named by the Leeuwarden Courant newspaper as Sadegh Zarza, fled Iran in the 1980s and currently serves on the board of a Dutch organization that is critical of Tehran.
Police in the city confirmed that a 64-year-old man was stabbed on Friday and said a 38-year-old suspect who lives in Rotterdam had been arrested at the scene. The newspaper said the suspect was an Iranian national.
“We see that several videos of this incident are being circulated on social media,” police said in a statement. “We ask you not to re-share them.”
The man was stabbed repeatedly and suffered serious injuries, but is expected to recover.
In January 2019, the European Union ordered sanctions against Iran after France, Denmark and the Netherlands said Tehran had plotted attacks in Europe, including political killings of Iranians living in the Netherlands in 2015 and 2017.
Tehran denied any involvement in the alleged attacks.

Topics: Iran Netherlands Leeuwarden

