You are here

  • Home
  • Brands tout black heritage as shoppers threaten boycotts

Brands tout black heritage as shoppers threaten boycotts

Carol’s Daughter founder Lisa Price is still ‘actively involved’ in the multicultural beauty brand, according to parent company L’Oreal. (Getty Images/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ysdct

Updated 21 sec ago
Reuters

Brands tout black heritage as shoppers threaten boycotts

  • Multinationals race to reassure core customers in wake of racial justice protests
Updated 21 sec ago
Reuters

NEW YORK: L’Oreal, Unilever and other multinationals that acquired personal-care brands founded by black people are moving to reassure their core customers, some of whom have pledged in the wake of racial justice protests to direct their spending toward only black-owned companies.

L’Oreal’s multicultural beauty brand Carol’s Daughter, which was founded by a black woman in her Brooklyn kitchen in 1993 and named for her mother, said June 10 that it wanted to “clear some things up” when it posted a message to its Instagram page.

“Carol’s Daughter is black-founded, and black-led, and joined the L’Oreal family of brands in 2014,” it said. Founder Lisa Price “is still actively involved in all aspects of the business; leading the brand’s product development and creative vision,” the statement said.

Price is senior vice president and creative director at Carol’s Daughter, which is part of the Multi-Cultural Beauty Division at L’Oreal USA, and is also part of the executive committee at L’Oreal US.

Multinational companies in recent years have snapped up products aimed at black consumers and marketed those brands as authentically black, with homemade formulas, personalized offers and feel-good marketing. But in the wake of the protests following the May 25 death of an unarmed black man, George Floyd, many consumers are pledging to purchase more goods from black-owned businesses as a way to bring greater racial equity.

SheaMoisture, a personal care company founded in Harlem by Liberian immigrants in 1991, became part of Unilever in 2017 after the Anglo-Dutch multinational Unilever purchased Sundial Brands, a New York-based beauty firm. Black consumers threatened to boycott its products in June citing its corporate ownership.

On June 9, Cara Sabin, CEO of Sundial Brands, which operates as a standalone unit within Unilever, posted a message on Instagram to assuage them. “I am a black CEO, in white corporate America, leading a brand that exists to serve our black consumer,” Sabin wrote.

Black spending power in the US is expected to rise to $1.5 trillion by 2021, from about $1.3 trillion last year, according to a report by Nielsen, a data analytics firm that tracks consumer purchases. The black community makes up 13.4 percent of the US population, and outspends in relation to other groups on products such as hair care and beauty, and women’s fragrances. In 2017, for example, Black shoppers represented 85 percent of the $63 million total US industry spend on multicultural hair care products.

The group also represented 22.4 percent and 21 percent of the total USindustry spending on women’s fragrances and feminine hygiene products that year, respectively, the report showed.

Sales of hair care products targeted at multi-ethnicities were up 50 percent year-over-year in the month to May 17, according to Strategic Solutions International, a unit of Nielsen. Black-owned hair-care companies represented 14 percent of the category, but drove 20 percent of growth at retail stores.

But some consumers say they’re paying closer attention to the ownership of a variety of goods and services aimed at blacks, including bookstores, restaurants and pharmacies. On fundraising site GoFundMe, there are nearly 2,000 pages set up in support of Black-owned businesses, the majority of which were all created in recent weeks.

“We’ve been dealing with these issues with black people for how long, right? But there’s just something about this moment,” said Vivian Duker, a Baltimore-based corporate attorney.

Earlier this month, she teamed up with a friend to launch a Change.org campaign called “#VERIFYBLACK” that has garnered more than 7,000 signatures. The petition seeks to get social media platforms to identify black-owned businesses more clearly.

Brands such as Carol’s Daughter and SheaMoisture would not qualify as black-owned businesses, she said.

Unilever and L’Oreal did not respond to requests for comment.

Procter & Gamble in 2018 acquired Walker & Co, the parent company of Bevel, a men’s grooming line, and Form Beauty, a women’s haircare line — both primarily for people of color. Walker & Co. Vice President of Marketing Tia Cummings said that being part of P&G helped widen the availability of its products, making it easier for men and women to find and buy them.

Dana Williams-Johnson, Instructor in the Howard University School of Business Marketing Department said companies “making money off of black consumers should have leadership that reflects the consumers that purchase the brands.”

“How diverse are these company’s boards? How many black people are at the top with a seat at the boardroom table? How much do all these brands truly value the Black dollar? Those will be the questions that need answers next,” she added. 

According to Black Enterprise magazine, 187 of the S&P 500 companies did not have a single black member on their boards in 2019.

Haircare company Cantu Beauty faced such questions on Instagram this month, with some shoppers noting it was sold to PDC Brands in 2015 and declaring they would boycott the brand in favor of Black-owned businesses.

So the company hosted an Instagram livestream chat “with the people behind the brand” on June 12.

“I want to pull back that curtain and let you guys see exactly what is going on behind the scenes,” Cantu Beauty’s Global Vice President Dametria Mustin said during the livestream.

PDC Brands did not respond to requests for comment.

Synthea Hairston, 24, from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, called Cantu her “number 1” brand for many years. But she refuses to shop the brand again.

“Now my conscious is eating at me. I will literally be keeping a list with me at all times to make sure what I’m picking up is black-owned.”

Topics: Coronavirus L’Oreal multiculturalism

Related

Business & Economy
L’Oreal ready to buy Nestle stake in cosmetics leader
Corporate News
Applications open for L’Oréal-UNESCO prize for female scientists

Iran may offer discounts to lure airlines to fly through its airspace following slump in flights

Updated 20 June 2020
Reuters

Iran may offer discounts to lure airlines to fly through its airspace following slump in flights

  • Iran is one of many countries to charge so-called overflight fees, which are generally used to fund services such as air traffic control, weather data and aeronautical information
  • Before the pandemic, major airlines in January rerouted or canceled flights to avoid airspace over Iraq and Iran following an Iranian missile strike on US-led forces in Iraq
Updated 20 June 2020
Reuters

DUBAI: Iran is drawing up plans to offer discounts to some foreign airlines using its airspace, state news agency IRNA quoted a senior aviation official as saying on Saturday, after a slump in flights due to the coronavirus pandemic and regional tensions.
Nasser Aghaei, director of the state-run Iran Airports and Air Navigation Company, said the discounts would go to the top eight airlines providing transit income as well as airlines boosting their flights by 20%.
However, no general cut in fees are planned, IRNA said. Iran is one of many countries to charge so-called overflight fees, which are generally used to fund services such as air traffic control, weather data and aeronautical information.
The planned discounts still have to be approved by the government, Aghaei said.
Before the pandemic, major airlines in January rerouted or canceled flights to avoid airspace over Iraq and Iran following an Iranian missile strike on US-led forces in Iraq.
On Jan 8, all 176 people aboard a Ukrainian airliner flight were killed when the plane crashed shortly after takeoff en route from Tehran to Kiev.
Iran acknowledged shooting the plane down but said it had done so by mistake while under high alert, hours after it had fired at US targets in retaliation for a US strike that killed an Iranian general.
In June, some global airlines re-routed flights to avoid Iran-controlled airspace over parts of the Gulf, after the US aviation regulator barred its carriers from the area following the downing of a US drone by Iran.

Topics: Iran Coronavirus

Related

World
Iranian dissident wounded in stabbing in the Netherlands
Business & Economy
Iran’s currency hits lowest value ever against the dollar

Latest updates

Brands tout black heritage as shoppers threaten boycotts
Watford snatch late point as Liverpool prepare for title push
Real Madrid unaffected by Barca blip, says Zidane
Mohammed bin Salman: 3 years as Saudi Arabia’s crown prince
Saudi Arabia’s KAEC continues its innovative efforts to provide real estate ownership

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.