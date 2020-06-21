You are here

  • Home
  • Thousands of Jordanians return home as repatriation mission resumes

Thousands of Jordanians return home as repatriation mission resumes

The third phase of the repatriation efforts will continue until June 24 with expected returnees from neighboring countries Saudi Arabia, Syria, Iraq, and Palestine. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rv98k

Updated 21 June 2020
Arab News

Thousands of Jordanians return home as repatriation mission resumes

  • The returnees have been placed under 14-day mandatory quarantine
  • The next phase of the mission will begin on July 10
Updated 21 June 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Jordan said 5,200 citizens, who were stranded overseas when coronavirus shuttered international travel, have returned to the country, in the ongoing third phase of repatriation mission, state-run new agency Petra has reported.
Coronavirus Crisis Cell Operations Director Mazin Faraya said the returnees have been placed under mandatory isolation at hotels in Dead Sea and Amman.
He said those who will finish the 14-day quarantine period will be given electronic wristbands for continuous monitoring.
Faraya said most of Jordan’s new COVID-19 cases were detected from returning citizens, and that mandatory quarantine has helped reduce local transmission of the virus.
The third phase of the repatriation efforts will continue until June 24 with expected returnees from neighboring countries Saudi Arabia, Syria, Iraq, and Palestine.
The next phase of the mission will begin on July 10.

Topics: Jordan Coronavirus

Related

Special
Middle-East
Annexation is ‘destruction’ of two-state solution: Jordanian FM Safadi
Middle-East
Yemen repatriates more nationals from Jordan, Egypt

MIT Lebanon Challenge seeks solutions to country’s crises

Updated 53 min 31 sec ago
TAREK ALI AHMAD

MIT Lebanon Challenge seeks solutions to country’s crises

  • Global initiative seeks to gather diaspora, locals from various backgrounds, specialties
Updated 53 min 31 sec ago
TAREK ALI AHMAD

When Jad Ojjeh started his MBA at the Sloan School of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) two years ago, he never expected to find himself leading an initiative to try and find ways to save his home country Lebanon from collapse.

Today, he and a team of compatriots and colleagues from all over the world have organized the MIT Lebanon Challenge, an event that brings together Lebanese from different backgrounds and specialties to focus on finding solutions to the country’s biggest problems.

“There are thousands of Lebanese abroad who are skilled, have time and resources, and who want to help, but they don’t know how to. There’s no single place where they can all get together and help,” Ojjeh, 27, told Arab News.

“Another side is that there are a lot of Lebanese in Lebanon who are skilled, who have time, but don’t have the resources to put something together and who haven’t done it before and need a little bit of help,” he said.

“So the problem really was how to get the diaspora to collaborate with each other and with the locals to set up businesses for themselves.”

The past year has proved to be catastrophic for Lebanon, which is in the midst of an economic crisis.

While the country has fared better than others in the region in tackling the coronavirus outbreak, the enforced lockdown and curfew have taken a significant toll on the economy.

The MIT Lebanon Challenge aims to split 600 applicants, 20-30 percent of whom are from the diaspora, into groups of seven that try to find solutions to problems arising from one of three main tracks: Basic needs, the industrial economy and the knowledge economy.

Teams will have access to expert mentors and a repository of resources throughout the event to “set them up for success,” Ojjeh said. These include more than 30 how-to guides on such things as pitching and using Zoom.

“We’re making an additional effort to reach the northern and southern areas (of Lebanon), where a lot of these problems exist. The issue of agriculture isn’t prevalent in Beirut, for example. We can’t work on agriculture solutions without involving the communities that are going to be implementing them,” Ojjeh said.

“At the same time, issues of food, shelter and water exist in Beirut and a lot of other communities, so they have intimate knowledge of what’s happening on the ground, what it takes to implement the project … We need them to be part of the solution,” he added.

“We want more non-business, non-engineering, lawyers, artists, designers. It’s all about bringing this different perspective to the table and looking at the problem from a different angle. If we continue looking at it from the same angle, we’re going to end up in the same place we started.”

The MIT Lebanon Challenge is set to kick off on June 26 and run for 48 hours. The teams will present to a panel of judges whose expertise is in the field for which they are finding a solution.

Proposals that make the cut will be given support from the MIT Lebanon Challenge organizers and partners.

Ojjeh said the focus will be on solutions that the teams can implement themselves rather than rely on heavy public sector intervention.

“This is an apolitical, non-sectarian, independent event working toward a better Lebanon for everyone in Lebanon,” he added.

Topics: Lebanon crisis lebanon economy

Related

Special
Middle-East
Arrests of Lebanese activists continue
Special
Middle-East
Lebanon warned not to overlook US Caesar Act

Latest updates

Britain opens ‘terror’ probe into deadly stabbing spree
5 reasons to add ginger to your diet
MIT Lebanon Challenge seeks solutions to country’s crises
China may enact Hong Kong security law at end of June
Living with the dead: Indonesia’s Torajans downsize burials amid pandemic

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.