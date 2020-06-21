You are here

Kurt Cobain's 'Unplugged' guitar sells for record $6 million at auction

The retro acoustic-electric 1959 Martin D-18E that Kurt Cobain strummed for Nirvana’s 1993 MTV Unplugged performance as sold to Peter Freedman, founder of RODE Microphones. (AFP)
Kurt Cobain’s ‘Unplugged’ guitar sells for record $6 million at auction

  • Instrument the most expensive guitar ever sold at auction, among other records.
  • Nirvana’s acoustic performance for the popular MTV Unplugged considered one of history’s greatest live albums
LOS ANGELES: The guitar that grunge rock icon Kurt Cobain played during his legendary 1993 MTV Unplugged performance sold Saturday for a record $6 million, the auction house said.
The retro acoustic-electric 1959 Martin D-18E that Cobain strummed for Nirvana’s career-defining performance in New York — just five months before his suicide at age 27 — sold after a bidding war to Peter Freedman, founder of RODE Microphones, Julien’s Auctions said.
At $6.01 million after fees and commission, the instrument was the most expensive guitar ever sold at auction, among other records.
The starting estimate was $1 million.
Freedman said he plans to display the guitar in a worldwide tour, with proceeds going to benefit performing arts.
“When I heard that this iconic guitar was up for auction I immediately knew it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to secure it and use it as a vehicle to spotlight the struggles that those in the performing arts are facing and have always faced,” the Australian was quoted as saying by Julien’s Auctions.
The guitar was sold with its case, which Cobain had decorated with a flyer from punk rock band Poison Idea’s 1990 album “Feel the Darkness.”
Until now, the most expensive guitar in history was a Fender Stratocaster, dubbed “Black Strat,” used by Pink Floyd guitarist David Gilmour.
It had been sold by the musician for nearly $4 million during a charity sale in June 2019.
Nirvana’s acoustic performance during the taping for the popular MTV Unplugged series on November 18, 1993 became what is considered one of history’s greatest live albums.
It included renditions of Nirvana’s hits “About A Girl” and “Come As You Are” along with covers including David Bowie’s “The Man Who Sold the World.”
In October 2019 Cobain’s cigarette-singed cardigan worn during the “Unplugged” performance sold for $334,000.

Egyptian short film vying for Cannes’ Palme d’Or

Updated 20 June 2020
Arab News

Egyptian short film vying for Cannes’ Palme d’Or

Updated 20 June 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Congratulations are in order for Egyptian director Sameh Alaa whose short film “I Am Afraid to Forget Your Face” has been selected among 10 other shorts in competition for the Short Film Palme d’Or at Cannes. 

The film is up against “Blue Fear” by Marie Jacotey and Lola Halifa-Legrand, the Evi Kalogiropoulou-directed “Motorway65,” “Sudden Light” from Sophie Littman, “Son of Sodom” by Theo Montaya, Paul Nouhet’s “Camille, Contactless” and “Benjamin, Benny, Ben” from Paul Shkordoff, among others.

The 11 shorts were selected from a total of 3,810 films from 137 different countries, the festival announced on its website.

“Happy to announce that our new short film ‘I Am Afraid to Forget Your Face’ will have its world premiere at the 73rd Festival de Cannes, as part of the Short Films Competition,” Alaa wrote on his Instagram account.

Starring Seif Eldin Hemida and Nourhan Ali Abdelazez, the 15-minute film tells the story of a man who travels down a rough road after two months of seperation in hopes of a reunion. It is the only Arab film to be selected to compete for the prestigious prize. 

The short-film competition is scheduled to take place at the 73rd edition of the Cannes Film Festival in fall. 

Topics: Cannes

