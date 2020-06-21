You are here

China may enact Hong Kong security law at end of June

A volunteer holds up a ballot paper in Hong Kong on June 20, 2020 following a vote organized by pro-democracy unions to ask members if they will participate in a strike and if they supported China’s plans to impose a new national security law. (AFP)
Updated 21 June 2020
AP

  • Fears that the central government is tightening its grip on Hong Kong after months of anti-government protests last year
AP

BEIJING: China’s top lawmaking body has announced a three-day session for the end of this month, a move that raises the possibility of the enactment of a national security law for Hong Kong that has stirred debate and fears in the semi-autonomous territory.
The official Xinhua News Agency said Sunday that the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress would meet from June 28 to 30 in Beijing.
The brief report did not mention the Hong Kong security law among several possible discussion items, but it could still be on the agenda or added at the meeting.
China released some details of the legislation late Saturday, heightening fears that the central government is tightening its grip on Hong Kong after months of anti-government protests last year.
Under the draft, the central government would set up a national security office in Hong Kong that would collect and analyze intelligence and deal with criminal cases related to national security.
Hong Kong police and courts would maintain jurisdiction over cases, but the law would allow an exception for Chinese authorities to exercise jurisdiction over “a tiny number of criminal cases ... under specific circumstances,” according to a Xinhua report.
It did not provide any details on what those circumstances might be.
The stationing of Chinese security officials in Hong Kong and their involvement in law enforcement would arguably be the most significant erosion to date of Hong Kong’s autonomy in local affairs under the “one country, two systems” principle that has guided the city since Britain returned the former colony to China in 1997.
The draft says the new security law would prevail if local Hong Kong laws are inconsistent with it, Xinhua said. It would require the Hong Kong government to create a national security commission supervised by the central government. Beijing would also appoint a national security adviser for the city.
The timing of the upcoming legislative session is unusual, coming just one week after a three-day meeting that ended Saturday, and suggests that China may be aiming to pass the law ahead of a July 1 holiday that marks Hong Kong’s return to China. The Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress typically meets every two months.
Last year, anti-government protesters smashed their way into the locked Hong Kong legislative complex on the anniversary, spray painting slogans on the walls and damaging the electronic voting system. The months of protests, in which Chinese flags were trampled on and the Chinese emblem on its Hong Kong office defaced, prompted the central government’s decision to enact the law.
Hong Kong’s leader, Carrie Lam, called the draft law “a significant initiative ... at a critical moment” to ensure the long-term prosperity and stability of the city of 7.5 million people.
The law will criminalize four acts: secession, subversion of state power, terrorist activities and colluding with foreign forces to endanger national security.
“It will only target an extremely small minority of people who have breached the law” on those offenses, Lam said in a statement Saturday night, adding that “the life and property, basic rights and freedoms of the overwhelming majority of Hong Kong residents will be protected.”
There had been speculation that the law would be enacted at the meeting that ended Saturday, but instead only partial details of the legislation were released.

Afghan foreign minister visits Iran amid tensions over migrant deaths

Updated 49 min 1 sec ago
AFP

Afghan foreign minister visits Iran amid tensions over migrant deaths

  • The two-day visit aims to discuss “recent unfortunate events (and) find solutions to avoid them"
Updated 49 min 1 sec ago
AFP

TEHRAN: Afghanistan’s interim foreign minister met with his Iranian counterpart on Sunday in Tehran as tensions persist between the two neighbors after the deaths in May of Afghan migrants at the border.
Iran’s state news agency IRNA published a photo Sunday of the meeting between Afghanistan’s Mohammad Hanif Atmar and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, both wearing face masks.
The two-day visit aims to discuss “recent unfortunate events (and) find solutions to avoid them happening again,” Afghanistan’s foreign ministry said Saturday on Twitter, without elaborating.
Atmar heads “a high-level delegation including Afghan political, economic and security officials,” IRNA said, citing a statement from the Iranian foreign ministry released earlier.
The visit follows controversy over the deaths in May of several Afghan migrants who were allegedly forced into a river by Iranian border guards and drowned.
Afghan officials claim the migrants died while they were illegally crossing into neighboring Iran from Herat province.
Eighteen bodies, some bearing signs of torture and beatings, were recovered from the Harirud river, while other migrants were reported missing, in an incident that sparked anger and protests in Afghanistan.
One Afghan official said 55 migrants were forced into the river.
Iranian authorities have dismissed the claims, saying the incident occurred inside Afghanistan’s territory.
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani ordered an investigation into the drownings, a move welcomed by the United States, at a time of heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran.
The meeting also comes after an incident earlier this month in the central Iranian city of Yazd in which three Afghans died and several others were injured after a car chase with police, Iranian media reported.
According to one Iranian official, the driver of the vehicle “defied police instructions and failed to stop at a checkpoint.”
According to UN refugee agency UNHCR, around 3.5 million Afghans, including almost a million refugees, live in Iran.
Tens of thousands returned to Afghanistan after the start of the novel coronavirus outbreak, but as restrictions have eased in hard-hit Iran, many are again seeking work there.

