Saudi Arabia records 37 new deaths as life returns to normal under coronavirus

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia recorded 37 new deaths and 3, 379 new cases from the coronavirus on Sunday, as life in the Kingdom begins to return to normal amid the ongoing pandemic.

The new COVID-19 related deaths have raised the total to 1,267 in the Kingdom.

The ministry also announced that 2,213 more patients had recovered from coronavirus, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 101,130.

In Sunday’s press briefing the health ministry said it was very important to “cautiously return to normal” while “maintaining the new habits aimed at facing the coronavirus.”

It stressed on the importance of keeping social distancing to fight the virus spread.

The ministry announced Thursday it has set out the third phase of its plan to return life in the Kingdom to normal, but warned that the danger had not passed.