  Saudi Arabia records 37 new deaths as life returns to normal under coronavirus

Saudi Arabia records 37 new deaths as life returns to normal under coronavirus

Cars drive down King Fahad boulevard after the authorities eased some of the lockdown measures that had been imposed in a bid to slow down the spead of the novel coronavirus, in the Saudi capital Riyadh on June 21, 2020. (AFP)
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia recorded 37 new deaths and 3, 379 new cases from the coronavirus on Sunday, as life in the Kingdom begins to return to normal amid the ongoing pandemic. 
The new COVID-19 related deaths have raised the total to 1,267 in the Kingdom. 
The ministry also announced that 2,213 more patients had recovered from coronavirus, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 101,130. 
In Sunday’s press briefing the health ministry said it was very important to “cautiously return to normal” while “maintaining the new habits aimed at facing the coronavirus.”
It stressed on the importance of keeping social distancing to fight the virus spread. 
The ministry announced Thursday it has set out the third phase of its plan to return life in the Kingdom to normal, but warned that the danger had not passed.

Saudi Arabia condemns terror attack in Reading, England

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia condemned on Sunday a stabbing attack in the English town of Reading that killed three people and seriously wounded three others.
A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder after the stabbings on Saturday in a park in Reading, which is about 65 km west of London.
A security source told Reuters that the man, who remains in police custody, is a Libyan called Khairi Saadallah.
The Kingdom offered its condolences to the families of the victims and to the British government and people. It also wished a speedy recovery for those wounded.
Saudi Arabia affirmed the Kingdom’s solidarity with the UK against all forms of violence, terrorism and extremism.

